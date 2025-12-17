Powerhouse Trial Lawyer Abigail Langweiler Joins Rossen Law Firm as Managing Attorney

"I made the decision to join Rossen Law Firm because I want to focus on a truly client-centered, holistic approach to defense. Adam and I share the belief that our clients have whole lives outside the courtroom, and that our work has a ripple effect on them and their families." Post this

"Abi is a true power hitter in the criminal defense world," said Adam Rossen, founder and CEO of Rossen Law Firm. "She's tried serious cases, led attorney teams, built internship and training programs, and done it all with a deep commitment to people who are often overlooked by the system. Bringing her on as Managing Attorney raises the bar for the service we can provide to our clients across South Florida."

Langweiler said she chose Rossen Law Firm because of a shared philosophy about what real defense work should look like.

"I made the decision to join Rossen Law Firm because I want to focus on a truly client-centered, holistic approach to defense," said Langweiler. "Adam and I share the belief that our clients have whole lives outside the courtroom, and that our work has a ripple effect on them and their families. I wanted to be somewhere that gives me the time and support to really invest in that."

Over the course of her career, Langweiler has extensive first-chair experience in hundreds of cases, from arraignments through jury trials, making her skilled in complex motion practice, investigations, and collaboration with expert witnesses to dismantle the State's case. She is recognized for developing innovative defense strategies, collaborating closely with expert witnesses and investigators, and integrating community-based resources to support clients' success both in and out of the courtroom.

Her client-centered philosophy is rooted in stories, such as one juvenile case she says she will never forget, like many others.

"One young client's brother had just gone to prison in adult court, and he was desperate not to follow the same path," Langweiler recalled. "By connecting him with a community program I trusted and bringing that support into the courtroom, we convinced the judge to keep him out of a juvenile commitment program. That outcome was only possible because we looked beyond the file, listened to his family's hardships, and removed barriers to his success."

Langweiler also brings a long track record of mentorship and leadership to Rossen Law Firm. She has built and led internship programs that resulted in multiple attorney hires, trained new lawyers in trial practice and client-centered advocacy, and partnered with community organizations on violence-prevention and racial-justice initiatives.

"Defense work is about big wins and small wins," Langweiler added. "Sometimes it's a dramatic trial result, and sometimes it's helping a client get the support they need, so they never see the inside of a courtroom again. Both matter, and both can change the trajectory of a life."

Langweiler is admitted to practice in Florida and New Jersey. She earned her J.D. from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law and her B.A. in Journalism from Ithaca College. She lives in Boca Raton with her husband and two daughters.

About Rossen Law Firm

Rossen Law Firm is a South Florida criminal and DUI defense firm dedicated to helping good people when bad things happen so they can achieve their best future. Founded by former prosecutor Adam Rossen, the firm provides personalized, strategic defense in cases ranging from DUI and domestic violence to serious felonies and complex, high-stakes criminal matters. With offices in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach, the Rossen Law Firm is committed to defending your tomorrow.

Media Contact

Laura Vinalet Brown, Rossen Law Firm, 1 7542066200, [email protected], rossenlawfirm.com

SOURCE Rossen Law Firm