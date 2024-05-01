Powerhouse West Hollywood Agents, Rande Gray and Scottman Wall Announce Strategic Relocation to Palm Springs

Our decision to base ourselves in Palm Springs is a reflection of our commitment to our clients here and our belief in the growth potential of this market." Post this

"Our move to Palm Springs is not just a change of location, but a strategic enhancement to better serve our clients in this vibrant luxury market," said Rande Gray. "We are here to deepen our roots in a community we already know and love, bringing our unique expertise and personalized service to both old and new clients."

GrayWall Real Estate is already making significant waves in the local market with a notable $3,150,000 listing at 2300 S Bisnaga Avenue, a high-performing luxury Airbnb property in Palm Springs, showcasing their readiness to dominate in their new home base. The property epitomizes the upscale lifestyle that Palm Springs is famous for, offering lucrative investment opportunities and bespoke luxury living.

The team has a proven track record of success with high-profile transactions including the Samuel Goldwyn Estate, Charles Toberman Estate, Stephen Spielberg Estate, and sales involving iconic celebrities such as Joseph Barbara, Charlie Chaplin, Tony Martin & Syd Charisse, Kevin Williamson, and A$AP Rocky. This experience has positioned them as a top choice among athletes and celebrities, particularly in the Hollywood Hills area.

Located in the premier offices of Keller Williams in Rancho Mirage and retaining a strong presence on the Sunset Strip, GrayWall Real Estate believes in leveraging strategic alliances and partnerships, including a luxury concierge service, to optimize client outcomes across Southern California.

"We believe in the interconnectedness of the luxury real estate markets across Southern California," explained Scottman Wall. "Our decision to base ourselves in Palm Springs is a reflection of our commitment to our clients here and our belief in the growth potential of this market."

With a firm foundation in both the Palm Springs and Los Angeles markets, Rande Gray and Scottman Wall are poised to continue their legacy of excellence and success in one of California's most desirable regions.

About GrayWall Real Estate:

GrayWall Real Estate, formally known as the Omega Group, is a leading luxury real estate team affiliated with Keller Williams; Luxury Division. With a significant presence in Southern California's luxury markets, GrayWall specializes in a variety of real estate services, including significant historic and contemporary properties, residential sales, new construction, corporate relocation, and investment properties. For more information about GrayWall Real Estate and their services, please visit GrayWallRealEstate.com.

Media Contact

Rande Gray, Gray Wall Real Estate, 1 760.883.0988, [email protected], GrayWallRealEstate.com

SOURCE Gray Wall Real Estate