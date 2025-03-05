Powering Growth: Charter Impact and Inova Payroll Strengthen Partnership to Support Schools and Nonprofits

Inova Payroll, a leading provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits solutions serving thousands of clients nationwide, and Charter Impact, a financial management firm supporting charter schools and other nonprofits, are celebrating a successful two-year partnership that has expanded Charter Impact's service offerings to include HRIS and outsourced HR services. This collaboration enhances Charter Impact's ability to support its growing client base while leveraging Inova's deep payroll, HR, and technology expertise to deliver seamless, integrated solutions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inova Payroll, a leading provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits solutions serving thousands of clients nationwide, and Charter Impact, a financial management firm supporting charter schools and other nonprofits, are celebrating a successful two-year partnership that has expanded Charter Impact's service offerings to include HRIS and outsourced HR services. This collaboration enhances Charter Impact's ability to support its growing client base while leveraging Inova's deep payroll, HR, and technology expertise to deliver seamless, integrated solutions.

Through this partnership, Charter Impact and Inova collaboratively support more than 60 organizations and over 3,500 employees, integrating Inova's human capital management (HCM) suite with Charter Impact's financial management platform, Sage Intacct. This strategic alignment streamlines payroll and HR operations, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring compliance for mission-driven organizations.

Charter Impact co-CEO Adam Kaeli explains, "At Charter Impact, we are dedicated to providing schools and nonprofits with the financial and operational support they need to thrive. Our expanded partnership with Inova strengthens that commitment, equipping our clients with best-in-class payroll and HR solutions. With Inova's technology and expertise, we can help organizations streamline operations, maintain compliance, and focus on what matters most—their mission."

Reflecting on the partnership, Joe Schweppe, CEO of Inova Payroll, stated, "Our collaboration with Charter Impact is built on a foundation of shared values—delivering exceptional service, innovative technology, and reliable solutions. We are excited to continue expanding our partnership and further empowering our mutual clients to achieve operational excellence and long-term success."

About Charter Impact

Since 2010, Charter Impact has been a trusted financial partner for mission-driven schools and nonprofits, delivering tailored financial management, regulatory expertise, and operational support. With a focus on high-touch, high-quality service at an affordable cost, our team empowers clients with the tools, insights, and confidence they need to make informed decisions and drive their organizations forward.

Learn more at www.charterimpact.com.

About Inova Payroll

Inova Payroll is a trusted provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions. Its fully unified, cloud-based HCM platform integrates payroll, tax filing, HRIS, benefits, and HR support to deliver unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. Serving over 5,000 clients nationwide, Inova leverages strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Charter Impact, to create tailored solutions for businesses across industries. Recognized as a 7-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Inova continues to lead the way in innovation and client success. Inova's mission is "Driving people success through an unwavering dedication to empathy, kindness, superior service, and innovative solutions."

Learn more at inovapayroll.com.

