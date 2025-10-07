Powerlifter Lee'Ann Delcourt Clears Her Name After Wrongful Suspension

What began as a suspension without notice ended as a victory for an athlete's right to due process

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Competitive powerlifter Lee'Ann Delcourt has successfully cleared her name after being wrongfully suspended from USA Powerlifting. The four-year sanction imposed was overturned after Delcourt and the legal team at Global Sports Advocates took her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Delcourt's case underscores the critical importance of due process in sports disciplinary actions. She was suspended on July 31, 2025, for alleged anti-doping violations—not based on a positive test, but on her social media posts related to her activities as a life and health coach. Despite the seriousness of the sanction, she received no formal notification and no opportunity to defend herself.

With only 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Delcourt turned to the international anti-doping lawyers at Global Sports Advocates. The firm swiftly filed an appeal to protect her rights. Within just six weeks, a settlement was reached: USA Powerlifting lifted the suspension, acknowledged that no anti-doping violation had occurred, agreed to pay part of her legal fees, and met directly with Delcourt to discuss procedural reforms to prevent future due process failures.

Delcourt said the decision affirms her integrity as an athlete and restores her trust in the sport she loves. "I think when you're in a position of power over an entire group of people, the way you make them feel is more important than any message you put out," she stated. "I felt completely ignored and disrespected. I was stripped of any rights I had as a USAPL athlete when they falsely accused me. It was really important for me that I was finally heard, and ultimately they did acknowledge what I needed them to acknowledge."

Global Sports Advocates attorney Ryan Lipes noted that Delcourt's fight illustrates why athletes should not face these battles alone. "Cases like this highlight why athletes need experienced sports law counsel," he stated. "The rules and deadlines at the Court of Arbitration for Sport are incredibly complex, and without a rapid, knowledgeable response, Ms. Delcourt's rights could have been lost. Our expertise allowed us to act quickly, file within the 21-day deadline, and hold USA Powerlifting accountable to the due process protections every athlete deserves."

