Powers Equipment Launches KitchenKold, Commercial Kitchen Products

KitchenKold was created to give our dealer partners a product line they can confidently sell every day.

Each unit is engineered for the realities of busy commercial kitchens, restaurants, delis, institutions, and foodservice operations that rely on consistent performance and easy serviceability at a higher level of quality and finish.

"KitchenKold was created to give our dealer partners a product line they can confidently sell every day," said Aaron Hanak, Sales Manager of Powers Equipment. "These are core products—reach-in coolers and freezers and sandwich prep units that customers need and expect reliable operation from daily. The Powers Kitchen Kold line delivers on that promise. Our goal was to make them reliable, attractive, and easy for dealers to support."

KitchenKold Product Highlights

All stainless-steel construction for durability, longevity, and professional appearance.

Clean, modern aesthetics that integrate easily into a wide range of kitchen layouts.

Service-friendly engineering to support faster maintenance and reduced downtime, including "Self-Cleaning Condenser Technology".

All products are certified to UL and NSF/ANSI 7

This new line offers Dealers competitive pricing and a strong margin opportunity.

KitchenKold, while backed by the Powers Equipment Company name, will be offered as a stand-alone product line, allowing dealers and distributors flexibility in how the products are marketed, merchandised, and bundled with existing offerings.

Additional specifications, pricing, and dealer programs will be released ahead of the June 2026 availability date.

Dealers interested in carrying KitchenKold or learning more about the upcoming launch are encouraged to contact us at [email protected] for additional information.

Please check the new site, www.kitchenkold.com, frequently as we plan to add new products to the line continuously throughout 2026.

Media Contact

Aaron Hanak, Kitchen Kold, 1 215-675-9220, [email protected], http://www.kitchenkold.com

SOURCE Kitchen Kold