PowerScan 9600 DPX Series: Unleashing Unsurpassed DPM Traceability

Datalogic is thrilled to introduce the PowerScan™ 9600 DPX Series, an industrial handheld scanner designed for Direct Part Marking (DPM) applications. This revolutionary range addresses traceability challenges in industries such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare, providing key features and solutions for efficient product tracking.

BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of the revolutionary PowerScan™ 9600 DPX Series. As the world of manufacturing evolves, traceability has become a critical aspect of production processes across various industries, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The ability to track products at a granular level ensures safer products, continuous improvements, and faster issue resolution. To address these needs, Datalogic is proud to introduce the PowerScan 9600 DPX Series, an industrial handheld scanner designed to excel in Direct Part Marking (DPM) applications. The new range of scanners offers several key features and solutions for businesses facing traceability challenges.

Traceability of Work In Progress (WIP) is essential for long-term product lifecycle management. DPM applications often encounter issues like missed reads, damaged barcodes, and challenging color backgrounds. Datalogic's DPX 4D autolearning system, featuring multizone TOF and RGB sensors, tackles these problems by providing real-time information about the target material, inclination, and reflectance. This system automatically configures acquisition parameters and decoding algorithms, ensuring efficient traceability throughout the supply chain.

The PowerScan 9600 DPX Series is designed to future-proof your investment. Unlike traditional scanners, it allows users to extend the base station with various communication interfaces, making it adaptable to evolving network requirements. This modular architecture ensures seamless interface upgrades, even for wired models, without changing the charging module. Datalogic has designed the range to easily adapt to changing business needs through easily swappable compact modules.

In manufacturing environments, equipment reliability and durability are paramount. The PowerScan DPX Series boasts an ultra-robust design with IP65 and IP67 ratings, capable of withstanding 2.5-meter drops and harsh conditions. It features wireless charging technology, eliminating charging contact failures and preventing uncharged devices at the start of shifts. The STAR RADIO system and Bluetooth ensure reliable connectivity, reducing production downtime. Smart batteries monitor device health and provide data on battery status, preventing unexpected equipment failures. Additionally, Datalogic offers an Ease of Care service package, including up to 5 years of warranty service, to further protect your investment.

The PowerScan 9600 DPX Series represents the pinnacle of reliability, modularity, and efficiency in DPM applications. Datalogic is committed to providing innovative solutions for traceability and productivity evidenced in this new series. With the PowerScan 9600 DPX, businesses can expect improved efficiency, reduced downtime, and lower total cost of ownership.

For businesses seeking to enhance their traceability capabilities, the PowerScan 9600 DPX Series is the answer. With its rugged design, innovative technology, and modular approach, it's the ideal choice for industries like automotive, aerospace, electronics, tires, and healthcare.

Media Contact

Fabio Rizzoli, Datalogic, +39 051 3147 447, [email protected], www.datalogic.com

SOURCE Datalogic