PowerSetter Surpasses 250,000 Customer Milestone, Redefining Energy Comparison in the Digital Age

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where the demand for digital solutions and environmental sustainability is ever-increasing, PowerSetter has established itself as the largest digital-only platform for energy comparison, achieving a significant milestone by assisting over 250,000 customers in comparing and switching energy suppliers. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards more informed and economical energy consumption.

PowerSetter's innovative platform empowers consumers with the knowledge to explore all available energy suppliers in their area, enabling them to choose not only the most cost-effective options but also those that are environmentally friendly. This approach has resonated strongly with today's consumers, who are increasingly inclined to compare prices and seek out the best deals, particularly for essential services like energy.

As the company continues to grow, PowerSetter is capturing market share from traditional, non-digital retail energy channels, including door-to-door sales, telemarketing, and direct mail. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards digital consumerism and away from outdated marketing tactics.

Customers of PowerSetter benefit from lower churn rates and higher usage, a testament to the platform's ability to foster a more informed and engaged consumer base. By providing access to comprehensive, easily understandable information, PowerSetter is not just a tool for saving on energy bills; it is an educational resource that enhances consumers' knowledge about their energy choices.

"PowerSetter is at the forefront of revolutionizing the retail energy industry," said Mark Feygin, CEO of PowerSetter. "Our commitment to transparency and credibility is not just transforming how consumers choose their energy suppliers; it's paving the way for a more sustainable and consumer-centric energy market."

As PowerSetter continues to lead the charge in digital energy comparison, its impact extends beyond individual savings, contributing to the broader goal of a greener, more informed future.

About PowerSetter

