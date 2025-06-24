PowerSetter Surpasses 350,000 Customers, Scales Community Solar Growth Through Integrated Digital Platform

PowerSetter, the largest digital-only energy comparison platform in the U.S., has surpassed 350,000 customers and is enrolling thousands monthly into community solar. By combining retail energy and community solar in one seamless digital flow, PowerSetter delivers optimized savings at scale while expanding across key states as community solar gains traction.
HOUSTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PowerSetter, the nation's largest digital-only platform for comparing and switching energy suppliers, today announced it has surpassed 350,000 customers. By integrating retail energy comparison with community solar enrollment through a unified digital experience, PowerSetter is advancing a more efficient, transparent, and accessible model for consumer energy engagement.
Customers who compare electricity rates on PowerSetter's platform are seamlessly enrolling in community solar programs—leveraging a single, streamlined process. After selecting the lowest-cost energy supplier, users are presented with the opportunity to apply an additional guaranteed community solar discount to their total utility bill, resulting in immediate and recurring savings. Because PowerSetter already owns the customer relationship at the point of enrollment, the company is able to deliver community solar participation at scale, currently enrolling several thousand customers per month through its digital-only platform. Adoption spans a broad demographic base, including a significant share of low-to-moderate income (LMI) households.
"By integrating retail energy and community solar into a single, frictionless journey, PowerSetter delivers highly optimized savings to the end user while achieving meaningful acquisition efficiency," said Mark Feygin, CEO of PowerSetter. "With a loyal customer base exceeding 350,000, we are uniquely positioned to drive high-volume enrollments, deepen engagement across product lines, and fully capture customer lifetime value through a digital-only model."
PowerSetter works with both community solar aggregators and directly with project developers to allocate qualified customers to available capacity. The company is actively enrolling in community solar programs across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, and Illinois, and is preparing to launch in Virginia, Oregon, and Minnesota. As more states adopt community solar frameworks and implement unified billing systems, PowerSetter is positioned to scale participation rapidly and expand its reach across both established and emerging markets.
By displacing traditional acquisition models such as door-to-door sales and telemarketing, PowerSetter's digital-only approach yields lower churn, higher retention, and more informed, value-driven energy consumers.
Media Contact
Mark Feygin, PowerSetter, 1 646-535-3375, [email protected], https://www.powersetter.com
SOURCE PowerSetter
Share this article