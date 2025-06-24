PowerSetter Surpasses 350,000 Customers, Scales Community Solar Growth Through Integrated Digital Platform

"Because we already own the customer relationship, combining retail energy with community solar lets us deliver optimized savings at scale—at a fraction of the cost of traditional aggregators." Post this

"By integrating retail energy and community solar into a single, frictionless journey, PowerSetter delivers highly optimized savings to the end user while achieving meaningful acquisition efficiency," said Mark Feygin, CEO of PowerSetter. "With a loyal customer base exceeding 350,000, we are uniquely positioned to drive high-volume enrollments, deepen engagement across product lines, and fully capture customer lifetime value through a digital-only model."

PowerSetter works with both community solar aggregators and directly with project developers to allocate qualified customers to available capacity. The company is actively enrolling in community solar programs across New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, and Illinois, and is preparing to launch in Virginia, Oregon, and Minnesota. As more states adopt community solar frameworks and implement unified billing systems, PowerSetter is positioned to scale participation rapidly and expand its reach across both established and emerging markets.

By displacing traditional acquisition models such as door-to-door sales and telemarketing, PowerSetter's digital-only approach yields lower churn, higher retention, and more informed, value-driven energy consumers.

