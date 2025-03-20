Powerside Acquires Electrotek Concepts, Further Expanding its Power Quality Solutions for Utilities and Their Customers

Acquisition adds PQView® , the utility industry standard for power quality monitoring and analysis software

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerside, a leader in advanced power quality solutions, has acquired Electrotek Concepts from GMC Instruments Group. This purchase follows Powerside's recent growth capital raise to enhance market position and expand capabilities to now include both on-premise and cloud-based software solutions.

The acquisition includes Electrotek's flagship PQView®, an enterprise power quality data concentrator and analysis software used by more than 80 utilities on five continents. PQView® is device-agnostic, integrating data from numerous power quality analyzers, including Powerside's PQube® 3, and other data sources such as digital relays, fault recorders, smart meters and SCADA systems. Together, PQView® and QubeScan—Powerside's enterprise monitoring and analytics platform—provide actionable insights with comprehensive, real-time data and analytics for a competitive edge that can transform the way utilities and their customers improve reliability through visibility and situational awareness.

"This acquisition strengthens our mission to deliver advanced power quality solutions that enable and support the growth and transformation occurring within the electrical power industry," said Dr. Ross Dueber, CEO of Powerside. "Combining our power quality monitoring and analytics expertise with Electrotek's industry standard PQView® platform will create unparalleled value for our customers."

GMC Instruments recognizes the strategic fit between Electrotek and Powerside."We appreciate Electrotek's contributions to advancing power quality analytics and are confident that under Powerside's leadership, the team and technology will continue to thrive," said Joachim Czabanski, CEO of GMC Instruments. "We wish Powerside and the Electrotek team continued success in delivering innovative solutions for utilities and their customers."

This acquisition cements Powerside's role as a leader in power quality solutions, offering utilities, C&I facilities, grid managers and more the ability to identify and proactively address complex issues in a dynamic industry landscape.

About Powerside

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions, to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

