Powerside Announces the Appointment of John Di Stasio as Chairman of the Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors," said Ross Dueber, CEO of Powerside. "John's vast knowledge of public power and consumer-owned utilities will be invaluable as we look to deliver significant, tangible value to our customers through power quality measurement data."

Mr. Di Stasio is also a member of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's Member Representatives Committee and GridWise Alliance's Grid Infrastructure Advisory Council. He additionally has served as past president of both the Northwest Public Power Association and the California Municipal Utilities Association, as well as on the boards of the Business Council For Sustainable Energy and the American Public Power Association.

"I feel honored to be a significant part of shaping Powerside as a leading voice in the power quality industry," Di Stasio expressed. "I am excited to collaborate with the rest of the Board to promote growth and excellence in this era of grid resilience and reliability."

John, focused on supporting public power's mission to serve local communities within the United States, also brings industry expertise on international energy issues that will support the already energy-centric board members.

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. The company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

Lindsey Jobe, Modo Modo Agency, 1 770.436.3100 724, [email protected]

