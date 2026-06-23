Powerside Expands Operations and Relocates Its Montreal Facility

The new location will give the organization more space to support its growing operations and customer base.

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerside, a global leader in advanced power quality solutions, today announced that it has relocated its Montreal facility. Effective as of June 8, 2026, the organization's Canada operations are now being conducted from Dorval, at the address of 2650 Av. André, Dorval, QC H9P 1K6. The former, Saint-Laurent facility will also remain operational for several months to ensure a smooth transition of inventory and operations.

"Powerside is growing, and we need to expand our facilities to continue supporting our growing customer base," said Ross Dueber, CEO of Powerside. "This new, larger facility aligns with our growth strategy and was a clear next step after our Alameda facility expansion a year ago."

The new Montreal location provides additional capacity for the company's shop floor and offices — with greater floor space for large projects. It's also located near a major transportation hub.

"Our Dorval location will become the primary manufacturing hub supporting our full range of power quality and packaged solutions across the organization," said Seth Johnson, President & General Manager of the Corrections Business at Powerside. "This move significantly expands our production capabilities and creates the space to develop a new, state‑of‑the‑art customer experience center that will showcase the depth of our technology and expertise."

To learn more about Powerside, its Canada operations and the new facility, visit powerside.com.

About Powerside

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions, to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

Media Contact

Matthew Kaiserman, Powerside, 1 678-943-7408, [email protected], https://powerside.com/

SOURCE Powerside