Powerside Experiencing Record Growth as Data Centers and Grid Capacity Constraints Accelerate Demand for Power Quality Solutions

Fast-growing company achieves record financial performance and expands production capacity

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerside, a global leader in advanced power quality solutions, is experiencing record demand across data center, semiconductor, utility, industrial and commercial markets. As AI adoption, data centers and semiconductor manufacturing expand, so do the demands on electrical infrastructure, making power quality increasingly critical to reliability and performance.

The company has experienced huge growth in orders during the first half of the year, reflecting these broader market trends and increased customer investment in power quality solutions.

"The market is recognizing power quality as a strategic priority," said Ross Dueber, CEO of Powerside. "This, coupled with our strong execution to keep pace with demand, has led to significant forward momentum. We're expanding with our customers' needs and investing in innovation."

Commercial Momentum

Powerside continues to expand relationships with existing customers through their fully integrated, end-to-end "detect, monitor, analyze and correct" approach to power quality. Customers can monitor and pinpoint issues with Class A power quality analyzers like PQube® 3, analyze and understand system behavior through cloud-based and on-premise enterprise analytics via QubeScan and PQView®, work with Powerside's Power Quality Engineering experts to diagnose and fix complex issues, and implement customized low- and medium-voltage harmonic and power factor correction equipment.

Together, these specialized services and solutions provide an integrated offering that helps customers identify and resolve power quality issues across multiple sites.

Strategic Investments Drive Growth

To support increased demand, Powerside recently expanded and relocated its Canadian manufacturing operations to a larger facility in Dorval, Quebec. The move has increased production capacity for custom power correction solutions and has positioned the company to more efficiently and quickly fulfill growing customer orders and support larger-scale projects.

Powerside also continues to invest in its technology portfolio with solutions such as PowerXAct (a modular, low-voltage active harmonic filter), STATCOMs (static synchronous compensators to stabilize voltage) and QubeScan enhancements using the latest advancements in AI and ML to enable proactive response.

Positioned for Long-Term Market Opportunity

Powerside's growth aligns with powerful trends reshaping global electrical infrastructure. As AI adoption, semiconductor manufacturing, data center expansion and industrial electrification push electrical systems closer to their operational limits, organizations are placing greater emphasis on power quality to improve reliability and maximize existing grid capacity.

"There's absolutely a growing demand for integrated monitoring, analytics and correction solutions in today's increasingly AI-driven world," said Dueber. "Powerside is uniquely positioned to help our global clients optimize electrical performance and support their future-readiness."

About Powerside

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed more than 95,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in 50+ countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence and correction solutions to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

Media Contact

Matthew Kaiserman, Powerside, 1 510-522-4400, [email protected], https://powerside.com/

SOURCE Powerside