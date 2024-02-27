Powerside Introduces Pole-MVar to Expand Capacitor Bank Capabilities

"As deployments in renewable generation, EV charging and microgrid increase, grid operators, utilities, co-ops, C&I and customers will need to rely more heavily on connected, 24/7 power quality analytics." Post this

Capacitor banks are a common solution to address this phenomenon. However, the use of capacitor banks alone on overhead distribution lines — a harmonic distortion hot spot — often leads to harmonic resonance. Resonance can cause sustained voltages that damage the capacitor and other adjacent equipment. In most other applications, this would be addressed with the addition of harmonic filters, but limited space on the pole or on the ground has made this option problematic.

Powerside engineered Pole-MVar to solve these challenges. The efficient, streamlined and compact pole-mounted Pole-MVar unit combines reactive energy compensation with inductors that dampen harmonic currents and prevent resonance from occurring.

"We purpose-built Pole-MVar as a innovative filter capacitor bank designed specifically to stabilize voltage, improve power factor and increase distribution capacity," explains Seth Johnson, President & General Manager-Corrections Business at Powerside.

Pole-mounted units represent about a third of the accelerating capacitor bank market, according to Global Market Insight.

Pole-MVar is just one component of Powerside's integrated portfolio of solutions that optimize power quality on both sides of the meter. The connecting point is QubeScan, a secure cloud-based platform that delivers fleetwide health analytics and comprehensive management of measurements from Powerside's PQube® 3 and PQube Edge® power analyzers.

"As deployments in renewable generation, EV charging and microgrid increase, grid operators, utilities, co-ops, C&I and customers will need to rely more heavily on connected, 24/7 power quality analytics," says Johnson. "Our products help our customers ensure reliable, energy efficient operations by delivering a comprehensive view of power quality patterns and trends across the system."

About Powerside:

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions, to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

