Powerside Releases Next-Generation PowerXAct Low Voltage Active Filter

The new active harmonic filter builds on its predecessor PowerAct's strengths to improve power quality in a compact yet powerful design

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Powerside, a global leader in advanced power quality solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the PowerXAct Low Voltage Active Filter. The new harmonic filtering solution brings the proven performance of Powerside's flagship PowerAct Low Voltage Active Filter into a more modular, compact and flexible design, ideal for modern electrical environments where space, scalability and speed of deployment are critical.

"PowerXAct represents an innovative step forward in active filter technology," said Seth Johnson, President/GM – Corrections Business of Powerside. "Our customers demand a powerful and versatile active harmonic filter with a compact design that integrates seamlessly into both new and existing power systems. PowerXAct delivers the next generation of power quality correction."

The PowerXAct filter combines an expansive power stack, upgraded processing intelligence and flexible mount configuration, enabling precise, real-time compensation for harmonics, reactive power and load imbalance. Compatible with 4-wire systems, PowerXAct helps customers achieve cleaner, more reliable power while optimizing efficiency and space.

Offering robust protection for all manner of electrical environments — from industrial and commercial facilities to data centers, EV charging stations, renewable energy plants and more — PowerXAct ensures stable, efficient operation without sacrificing performance or scalability.

In addition to its power factor correction solutions, Powerside also provides hands-on Power Quality Engineering Services to help design, rate, specify and troubleshoot electrical power system response, no matter the project type, size or complexity. Further, Powerside's new Power Quality Calculators help engineers and facility teams design and select the right filter for their unique needs.

The PowerXAct Low Voltage Active Filter is now available for quotes and orders through Powerside's manufacturer representatives and direct sales network. For more information, visit powerside.com or contact the sales team directly at [email protected].

About Powerside

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. To date, the company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence and correction solutions to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

