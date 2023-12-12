Powerside Secures Strategic Growth Funding From Energy Growth Momentum LLP

"EGM's support enables Powerside to further improve and expand our product offerings and market positioning as the demand for power quality visibility and solutions increases with transformation to our energy infrastructure, both domestically and internationally," said Dr. Ross Dueber, Powerside CEO Post this

"We are excited to have EGM lead Powerside's latest round of growth funding," said Wally Hunter, Managing Partner at EnerTech Capital, a current investor in Powerside. "We believe this financing will help expand and propel Powerside's power quality product platform, which addresses the growing need for increased visibility on the grid edge and continued rapid growth and expansion of distributed energy assets."

Energy Growth Momentum, focused on proven digital technology and carbon efficiency in energy assets, brings growth capital and a wealth of strategic expertise in market positioning to an already experienced group of investors.

"EGM's support enables Powerside to further improve and expand our product offerings and market positioning as the demand for power quality visibility and solutions increases with transformation to our energy infrastructure, both domestically and internationally," said Dr. Ross Dueber, CEO at Powerside.

"Powerside's product solutions and its investment in power quality measurement and correction provides a differentiating technology to enable grid transformation that aligns with EGM's strategy to back talented, innovative management with the capital to achieve growth," said John Wilson, founding member of Energy Growth Momentum LLP.

EGM supports innovative technology in the energy sector, with a track record of investments focusing specifically on sustainable resources across international markets.

About Energy Growth Momentum

Energy Growth Momentum is a growth equity investor, focusing on high-growth digital solutions, necessary to drive decentralized and decarbonized energy infrastructure. We back talented management running proven operational and digital technological ventures, in their next phase of growth by providing them with capital, operational expertise and an industrial network.

About Powerside

Powerside has a 75-year legacy in power quality. The company has deployed over 80,000 monitoring solutions and over 15,000 power corrections projects in over 50 countries. Its expert team utilizes a customer-centric approach and a suite of tailored measurement, intelligence, and correction solutions to help customers quickly identify and meet power quality challenges head-on. Visit powerside.com for more information.

Media Contact

Emily Durham, Modo Modo Agency, 1 770.436.3100 719, emily@modomodoagency.com

SOURCE Powerside