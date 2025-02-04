Powersports Lending Launches Nationwide to Fuel Riders with Easy, Affordable Financing--Powered by Magwitch Partnership

"Our investors share our vision of expanding rider accessibility nationwide, leading to an oversubscription on our first fund. Collaborating with industry experts to bring this solution to market has been an incredible experience and a true milestone." -CB Standridge, Managing Partner at PSL Post this

"Our mission is simple—help more people experience the joy of powersports," said CB Standridge, Managing Partner at Powersports Lending. "We know firsthand the thrill that comes with riding, and we're committed to making ownership as seamless and accessible as possible. Through our tailored financing programs, we're giving more riders the ability to pursue their passion without financial roadblocks."

"Powersports Lending has been an extremely fulfilling endeavor. Our investors share our vision of expanding rider accessibility nationwide, leading to an oversubscription on our first fund. Collaborating with industry experts to bring this solution to market has been an incredible experience and a true milestone." adds CB Standridge.

As part of its commitment to broadening access to financing, Powersports Lending has partnered with Magwitch, a leading Lending as a Service (LaaS) platform. Through this partnership, Powersports Lending will leverage Magwitch's extensive dealership network, allowing consumers to access financing options directly at the point of sale.

"Joining the Magwitch platform allows us to seamlessly integrate into a nationwide distribution chain of dealerships, ensuring that riders can secure financing at the time of purchase," added Standridge. "This collaboration amplifies our ability to serve more customers and make financing more accessible where it matters most—right at the dealership."

Jacob Reeves, CEO of Magwitch, emphasized the value of this partnership: "Powersports Lending brings a unique perspective to the industry because they are built by dealership groups who understand the needs of both dealers and consumers. By joining our platform, they provide dealerships with even more financing options to enhance customer experience, increase sales, and drive profitability."

With this launch and partnership, Powersports Lending is positioned to become the go-to financing solution for riders nationwide. Whether tearing up the trails, cruising the highway, or hitting the waves, enthusiasts can now access the funding they need—right where they need it.

About Powersports Lending

Powersports Lending is a financing company created by riders, for riders. The company specializes in tailored lending solutions that make powersports ownership more accessible. By partnering with dealerships nationwide and offering flexible financing options, Powersports Lending is transforming the way consumers purchase motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, jet skis, and more. Feel the freedom. Finance the fun.

Powersportslending.com

About Magwitch

Magwitch is an innovative Lending as a Service (LaaS) platform that provides open lending solutions to financial institutions and merchants nationwide. With advanced analytics and data-driven insights, Magwitch enables the creation of customized lending programs that drive loan volume and improve customer acquisition through indirect and point-of-sale financing.

Financing made Simple.

Magwitch.com

Media Contact

Audrey Jasmine, Powersports Lending LTD Co, 1 8009701158, [email protected], powersportslending.com

SOURCE Powersports Lending LTD Co