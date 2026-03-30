PowerWashing.com Announces National Launch, Uniting Services, Supplies, Lead Generation, Media, and Contractor Tools in One Platform

We want PowerWashing.com to be where contractors come to build their business, not just list it. Post this

While most companies in the space focus on a single segment — whether services, equipment, or marketing — PowerWashing.com is being built to connect the entire ecosystem. The platform is designed to support the full lifecycle of a power washing business, from visibility and customer acquisition to operations, education, and long-term scalability.

"At PowerWashing.com, we are not building another website," said Ty Schell, Founder of PowerWashing.com. "We are building the kind of infrastructure this industry has been missing — a central platform where contractors can gain visibility, generate leads, access resources, and grow stronger businesses."

At launch, contractors can increase their online visibility through industry-specific directory listings that strengthen their digital presence with relevant backlinks and improved local search performance. In an industry where discoverability directly impacts revenue, PowerWashing.com provides a competitive advantage by helping businesses show up where it matters most.

Beyond visibility, the platform is structured to generate real opportunity. Contractors listed on PowerWashing.com can connect with customers actively searching for exterior cleaning services, positioning the platform as a consistent source of inbound demand rather than a passive listing site.

PowerWashing.com also introduces a media layer to the industry through its News and spotlight features, giving contractors the ability to build credibility, gain exposure, and establish authority within their market. By highlighting companies and showcasing work, the platform contributes to raising the overall standard and visibility of the industry.

In addition, the platform is expanding its library of resources and contractor-focused content designed to support smarter, more efficient business operations. These resources are part of a broader initiative to provide ongoing value beyond leads, helping professionals improve performance and stay competitive.

Looking ahead, PowerWashing.com is actively developing additional tools and infrastructure to further support contractors across marketing, operations, and business management. The long-term vision is to create a platform where power washing companies can not only be discovered, but also operate, grow, and scale more effectively.

"As this platform grows, our goal is to bring the entire industry into one place," Ty Schell added. "We want PowerWashing.com to be where contractors come to build their business, not just list it."

With its launch, PowerWashing.com is positioning itself as more than a marketplace — but as the foundation for a more connected, modern, and scalable power washing industry.

Contractors, suppliers, and customers can now explore the platform at PowerWashing.com.

Media Contact

Ty Schell, Federal Cleaning Supplies LLC, 1 (888) 990-9274, [email protected], powerwashing.com

SOURCE Federal Cleaning Supplies LLC