PPM Express Once Revolutionizes Project and Portfolio Management with "Pay Once, Use Forever" Model

PPM Express Once is the first PPM solution offering a comprehensive, cloud-based project and portfolio management software platform under a simple "Pay Once, Use Forever" pricing model, delivering unmatched value and long-term savings.

Unmatched Value: Unlimited Users, Unlimited PPM Potential

PPM Express Once is tailored for small and medium organizations seeking a single platform for projects, programs, and portfolios. With unlimited users at no extra cost, every team member, manager, and executive can collaborate seamlessly and transparently. The platform includes:

Unlimited users at no additional cost

Portfolio and program management

Comprehensive project management

Time tracking

Tasks progress monitoring

Ready-to-use reports and analytics

Risk and issue management

AI-powered insights

Everything is included, no add-ons, no upselling, and no surprises. This approach guarantees that organizations save over 80% compared to competitors while eliminating the uncertainty and budgeting headaches associated with recurring SaaS fees.

"With PPM Express, our company saves up to 60% of the time on reporting, project, and resource planning." Says Martijn Schasfoort from Maxima M.C.

Designed for Simplicity, Engineered for Results

PPM Express Once delivers a simple, intuitive user experience, ensuring teams can get up and running quickly without IT overhead or complex onboarding. The platform is specifically tailored for organizations with 5 to 500 employees, making it the ideal project portfolio management tool for those who need to create structure, visibility, and efficiency across their operations. PPM Express Once delivers businesses the following benefits:

Free up over 50 hours per project manager annually by automating status reporting and reducing manual work.

Improve project manager productivity by 5–10% with streamlined workflows and real-time portfolio visibility.

Enhance the accuracy and quality of project data, enabling proactive risk management and on-time delivery.

Unify multiple project management tools into a single, cloud-based view for executive-level reporting and strategic decision-making.

About PPM Express

PPM Express is an AI-powered project portfolio management platform designed to help teams plan, execute, and manage projects, portfolios, and resources more effectively. It consolidates your projects and portfolios from multiple project management systems into one single view, providing stakeholders with a unified project management experience.

PPM Express Once is a lightweight version designed for small and medium teams and organizations. With the launch of PPM Express Once, the company sets a new standard for affordability, simplicity, and value in project management.

For more information or to register for a trial, visit our website.

