PPM Express Once Revolutionizes Project and Portfolio Management with "Pay Once, Use Forever" Model

PPM Express proudly announces the official launch of PPM Express Once, a revolutionary PPM software solution that redefines how small and medium businesses approach project and portfolio management. With a simple, one-time payment of just $999, organizations can now access a comprehensive suite of project portfolio management tools, eliminating recurring subscriptions, hidden fees, and the complexity that has long plagued the industry.
ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breaking Free from Subscription Fatigue
For too long, businesses have been locked into expensive, recurring subscriptions for traditional project portfolio management tools. These platforms often bundle unnecessary features, drive operational costs, and create barriers for organizations with limited resources.
PPM Express Once is the first PPM solution offering a comprehensive, cloud-based project and portfolio management software platform under a simple "Pay Once, Use Forever" pricing model, delivering unmatched value and long-term savings.
Unmatched Value: Unlimited Users, Unlimited PPM Potential
PPM Express Once is tailored for small and medium organizations seeking a single platform for projects, programs, and portfolios. With unlimited users at no extra cost, every team member, manager, and executive can collaborate seamlessly and transparently. The platform includes:
- Unlimited users at no additional cost
- Portfolio and program management
- Comprehensive project management
- Time tracking
- Tasks progress monitoring
- Ready-to-use reports and analytics
- Risk and issue management
- AI-powered insights
Everything is included, no add-ons, no upselling, and no surprises. This approach guarantees that organizations save over 80% compared to competitors while eliminating the uncertainty and budgeting headaches associated with recurring SaaS fees.
"With PPM Express, our company saves up to 60% of the time on reporting, project, and resource planning." Says Martijn Schasfoort from Maxima M.C.
Designed for Simplicity, Engineered for Results
PPM Express Once delivers a simple, intuitive user experience, ensuring teams can get up and running quickly without IT overhead or complex onboarding. The platform is specifically tailored for organizations with 5 to 500 employees, making it the ideal project portfolio management tool for those who need to create structure, visibility, and efficiency across their operations. PPM Express Once delivers businesses the following benefits:
- Free up over 50 hours per project manager annually by automating status reporting and reducing manual work.
- Improve project manager productivity by 5–10% with streamlined workflows and real-time portfolio visibility.
- Enhance the accuracy and quality of project data, enabling proactive risk management and on-time delivery.
- Unify multiple project management tools into a single, cloud-based view for executive-level reporting and strategic decision-making.
About PPM Express
PPM Express is an AI-powered project portfolio management platform designed to help teams plan, execute, and manage projects, portfolios, and resources more effectively. It consolidates your projects and portfolios from multiple project management systems into one single view, providing stakeholders with a unified project management experience.
PPM Express Once is a lightweight version designed for small and medium teams and organizations. With the launch of PPM Express Once, the company sets a new standard for affordability, simplicity, and value in project management.
For more information or to register for a trial, visit our website.
Contact:
Anton Kravtsov
PPM Express Corporation
+1 855-358-3688
Media Contact
Anton Kravtsov, PPM Express Corporation, 1 855-358-3688, [email protected], https://www.ppm.express/
SOURCE PPM Express Corporation
Share this article