PQ.Hosting Launches Incredible Promotion: Free Licenses, SSL Certificates, and Servers for Verified Customers

DUBLIN, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exciting Opportunities for All Clients to Enhance Their Web Presence PQ.Hosting, a leading international hosting provider, is thrilled to announce an unprecedented promotional offer that is set to benefit all of its valued customers. This limited-time offer presents an incredible opportunity for clients to enhance their web hosting experience with an array of free services and products.

To participate in this exclusive promotion, customers simply need to log in to their personal account on the PQ.Hosting website (https://pq.hosting) and complete the verification process. Upon successful verification, clients will be rewarded with an impressive bundle of free services, including:

1. A one-month license for ISPmanager, a powerful web hosting control panel that simplifies server management and streamlines daily tasks.

2. A complimentary one-year subscription to the AlphaSSL security certificate, ensuring that customers' websites are protected with industry-standard encryption.

3. A free server, allowing clients to expand their online presence and take advantage of PQ.Hosting's reliable and high-performance infrastructure.

"We are excited to offer this exclusive promotion to our valued customers," said Ivan Neculiti, CEO of PQ.Hosting. "Our goal is to provide accessible, innovative, and high-quality hosting solutions that empower our clients to succeed online. By offering these free services and products, we aim to support their growth and help them achieve their digital goals."

Moreover all participants of the referral program can earn 1 111 euros — the more referrals one brings, the higher his or her chances of winning a cash prize. This promotional offer underscores PQ.Hosting's commitment to customer satisfaction and its dedication to providing cutting-edge hosting solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, reliability, and affordability, PQ.Hosting continues to set new standards in the web hosting industry.

The promotion is available for a limited time, and interested customers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by logging in to their PQ.Hosting account and completing the verification process promptly.

About PQ.Hosting:

PQ.Hosting is an international hosting provider offering VPS/VDS in more than 35 countries, VPN application, and dedicated servers. For 5 years, more than 100 000 clients have been using our services and choosing PQ.Hosting every day!

