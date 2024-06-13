PQ.Hosting Launches "Review and Win" Campaign, Offering Free Servers for Valuable Feedback

PQ.Hosting, a leading international hosting provider of reliable and sustainable infrastructure solutions for businesses all around the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting "Review and Win" campaign. This initiative rewards customers for their valuable feedback with the chance to win free servers.

DUBLIN, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PQ.Hosting, a leading international hosting provider of reliable and sustainable infrastructure solutions for businesses all around the world, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting "Review and Win" campaign. This initiative rewards customers for their valuable feedback with the chance to win free servers.

"At PQ.Hosting, we value our customers and their insights," said CEO, Ivan Neculiti. "We believe that their feedback is instrumental in helping us enhance our services and provide an even better experience. This campaign is our way of thanking them for their continued support and encouraging them to share their thoughts."

To participate in the campaign, customers can leave a review on a relevant platform such as Google Play (for the PQ.Hosting mobile app) or share their experiences on trusted review websites.

About PQ.Hosting

PQ.Hosting is an international hosting provider of modern infrastructure solutions for different kinds of businesses. Since 2019 they have increased the number of clients up to 100 000. The main merit of Ivan Neculiti's company is reliable technical support — every employee is an expert in their industry. Besides, they increase their locations — today they cover more than 35 countries where every client can choose to his taste and discretion favorite rental territory. All data-centers are equipped with

PQ.Hosting is dedicated to delivering high-quality hosting services, ensuring business continuity and growth. Dedicated servers or VPS are easy to buy at any time. Besides, they have launched their own application for Android users that can be downloaded directly from Google Play. Moreover, the new PQ.Hosting data center is being built to the highest standards, incorporating modern technology and strict certifications. It will boast advanced load balancing for maximum performance and fault tolerance, minimizing the risk of data loss. Security is paramount, with a robust access control and video surveillance system in place, ensuring unauthorized access is impossible.

Media Contact

Stella Strange, PQ.Hosting, 1 9295666760, [email protected], https://pq.hosting/

SOURCE PQ.Hosting