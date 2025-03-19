"We're rewriting the narrative of what a PR agency looks like and how we service our clients, as an Asian and Black Millennial female entrepreneur, I'm committed to fostering innovation, authenticity, and empowerment—values that drive our work and resonate with our clients and staff." Post this

"We're rewriting the narrative of what a PR agency looks like and how we service our clients," said Pristina Alford, Founder. "As an Asian and Black Millennial female entrepreneur, I'm committed to fostering innovation, authenticity, and empowerment—values that drive our work and resonate with our clients and staff. I've had the honor of leading and working alongside the next generation of talented publicists at top agencies from NYC to LA, and I've dedicated my career to creating supportive and innovative environments for us all - this agency is for us. Culture is the driving force behind today's most influential brands and now more than ever, navigating this landscape with strategic, impactful storytelling is key—and Alford & Co. is leading the charge."

Alford & Co. specializes in crafting dynamic, culture-driven campaigns that amplify voices, redefine brands, and build meaningful connections. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of services, including public relations strategy, brand storytelling, partnerships, cultural counsel, influencer engagement, special events, thought leadership, and media relations.

As the communications landscape continues to evolve, Alford & Co. stands as a testament to the power of representation, creativity, and community. With a team of experts dedicated to delivering impactful results, the agency aims to inspire the next generation of PR professionals and elevate its clients to new heights.

About Pristina Alford

Pristina Alford is a highly respected PR professional with over 15 years of experience. She has been recognized as a PR Week 40 Under 40 honoree (2021), Business Insider's Top PR Pro for Influencers (2021 and 2022), a Los Angeles Business Journal nominee for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards (2022), and a Propel100 industry leader (2025). Pristina previously served as an Executive Vice President at DKC News, where she co-founded the DKCulture Division. Prior to DKC, she held executive positions at culture + lifestyle agencies such as Purple PR and Exposure. She has a proven track record of leading large campaigns and shaping the narratives of globally recognized brands and talent, including BMW, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, Kevin Hart's Hart House, Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad, New Era, Nigel Sylvester, GOAT, Hoka One One, Kappa, and more. As the founder of Alford & Co. Public Relations, she combines her passion for storytelling, advocacy, and innovation to empower brands and inspire future leaders in the industry. Pristina holds a Bachelor's Degrees from St John's University in Marketing and a Master's Degree from New York University in Corporate Communications. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

