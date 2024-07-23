Practical Dermatology Joins the ReachMD Network to Expand Audiences, Channels, and Content Syndication

"This opportunity is significant for dermatologists and other allied healthcare professionals because it greatly expands the available channels for dermatology education." Sally Cioci Fischer V.P., Business Development & Strategy Practical Dermatology Post this

The ReachMD Network powers its channels through a proprietary Connected Insights Ecosystem®, featuring content personalization, marketing automation, AI-initiated recommendations, time in media tracking, radio customization, and more.

"Practical Dermatology joining the ReachMD Network is a logical next step for this invaluable publication," said Dik Barsamian, President of ReachMD. "Dermatologists are able to watch, listen to, or read thousands of programs that improve their patient care strategies."

Practical Dermatology features world-renowned experts who address a wide range of dermatology topics and relate the scientific findings in such a way that is applicable to patient care. It is one of ten specialty sites to join the ReachMD Network, ensuring clinicians across the globe gain access to best-in-class digital learning experiences.

ABOUT REACHMD

ReachMD is an education technology platform that helps healthcare professionals discover, participate in, and share medical education, events, and clinical information. With a library of more than 10,000 professional education programs, ReachMD is the leading source for education on clinical research, medical practice, disease management, and patient care strategies. Voted 'Best Healthcare Professional Media Brand' by Medical Marketing & Media (MM+M) multiple times since 2010 —including back-to-back Gold wins in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 — ReachMD provides the world's most media-rich learning platform with data insights on healthcare professionals. Visit Practical Dermatology at www.practicaldermatology.com

