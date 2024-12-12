Practical Help For Those With PTSD/CPTSD and Their Family and Friends

Xulon Press presents a must-have book about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) written for anyone suffering from trauma and looking for ways to navigate through it.
FENTON, Mich., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors Annalise Green and Earl E. Hocquard, MAP help others navigate the tumultuous journey of PTSD/CPTSD in My PTSD Soul: Taming the Monster Under the Bed ($15.99, paperback, 9798868505904; $7.99, e-book, 9798868505911).
Annalise Green and Earl E. Hocquard want to bring an awareness, normalcy, and practical help to those with PTSD/CPTSD and their support team of family, friends and colleagues. Leaning towards a Christ-centered approach, the authors acknowledge that even believers may think they are immune to life's hardships or that by keeping the faith and praying hard, one wouldn't be faced with adversity. Not true as stated by the authors. This book will encourage readers facing disorders post trauma that life's tragedies are not caused by Him, and despite hardships, remember that He promises to never leave or forsake His followers. With God's Word along with practical solutions, the authors aim to help anyone affected by PTSD/CPTSD reach their goals through this book.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, the authors said, "Our own traumas and the desire to help others."
Earl E. Hocquard received his Bachelors from Great Lakes Christian College and his Masters from Michigan Theological Seminary. His journey included pastoring, hospice chaplain, educator and psychologist. Presently, Hocquard counsels at his clinic, Advance Counseling Services, LLC in Fenton, Michigan. For more information about the author and his clinic, visit http://www.acscanhelp.com. Hocquard loves spending time with his family, hiking, enjoying the outdoors and wilderness, martial arts, a good movie and trying to feel young.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My PTSD Soul: Taming the Monster Under the Bed is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Annalise Green and Earl E. Hocquard, MALLP
