Practical Help For Those With PTSD/CPTSD and Their Family and Friends

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, the authors said, "Our own traumas and the desire to help others."

Earl E. Hocquard received his Bachelors from Great Lakes Christian College and his Masters from Michigan Theological Seminary. His journey included pastoring, hospice chaplain, educator and psychologist. Presently, Hocquard counsels at his clinic, Advance Counseling Services, LLC in Fenton, Michigan. For more information about the author and his clinic, visit http://www.acscanhelp.com. Hocquard loves spending time with his family, hiking, enjoying the outdoors and wilderness, martial arts, a good movie and trying to feel young.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My PTSD Soul: Taming the Monster Under the Bed is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

