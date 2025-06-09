Practice Pirate Launches Revolutionary Free Dental Practice Marketplace

Our platform eliminates the traditional barriers and costs that have made practice sales unnecessarily expensive and complicated. Sellers can now list their practices completely free while reaching qualified buyers through our targeted state-by-state email alert system. Post this

Practice owners attempting to sell their practices independently face a maze of ineffective options. Classified ads in state dental association journals are published too infrequently to be useful, while association websites are often poorly structured, rarely visited, generate minimal leads, and have a declining user base. When owners consider direct marketing campaigns or print advertising, they discover it costs thousands of dollars to reach their target audience just once—with no guarantee of results.

The situation forces practice owners to manage multiple online accounts, pay recurring listing fees, and continuously renew advertisements hoping someone will eventually respond. Meanwhile, dental practice brokers spend tens of thousands of dollars annually marketing their listings across trade magazines, industry journals, listing websites, and maintaining their own email lists.

Practice Pirate's mission is to eliminate this expensive and fragmented approach by providing a streamlined solution that serves both independent sellers and professional brokers without the traditional costs and technical barriers.

"Traditional advertising methods are failing buyers, sellers, and brokers," said Dr. Chance Bodini, CEO of Proximal Contact, LLC, which owns and operates Practice Pirate. "Our platform eliminates the traditional barriers and costs that have made practice sales unnecessarily expensive and complicated. Sellers can now list their practices completely free while reaching qualified buyers through our targeted state-by-state email alert system."

Simple technology, powerful results:

Practice Pirate's user-friendly design eliminates the complexity that plagues other platforms. With no user profiles, no member portals, and no subscription fees, the platform can be used by anyone who can fill out a simple form and reply to emails. Sellers simply submit their practice information and buyers receive weekly email alerts for new listings in their selected states. When a buyer wants to learn more about a practice, they fill out a form that sends an email directly to the seller or broker representing the practice.

Practice Pirate's marketplace welcomes both for-sale-by-owner listings and broker-represented practices, positioning itself as the optimal first step in marketing campaigns rather than a broker replacement. This straightforward approach serves the industry's need for accessible solutions without technical barriers. With a simple technology stack, no middleman, and a lean operation, we are able to offer this service to the dental profession at no cost. There are no transaction fees, no subscription fees, no commission splits, and no strings attached.

The platform immediately serves the entire U.S. market.

About Practice Pirate

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Temecula, California, Practice Pirate is owned and operated by Proximal Contact, LLC. Practice Pirate is the dental industry's first comprehensive, transition-focused, free marketplace platform connecting practice sellers directly with qualified buyers. The company's mission is to streamline dental practice transitions by eliminating traditional marketing costs and technical complexity while serving both independent sellers and professional brokers.

About Proximal Contact, LLC

Founded in 2015, Proximal Contact, LLC has been building innovative digital tools for dentists and dental professionals. The company is committed to advancing the dental profession through technology solutions that improve education, practice management, and patient care.

Media Contact

Chance Bodini, Proximal Contact, LLC, 1 (951) 383-4209, [email protected], https://proximalcontact.com

SOURCE Proximal Contact, LLC