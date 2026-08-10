Practice Transitions Group Advises Dr. Anil Gupta and Dr. Bhavesh Patel on Sale of AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center to Beacon Behavioral Partners

Practice Transitions Group (PTG) has advised Dr. Anil Gupta and Dr. Bhavesh Patel on the completed sale of AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center to Beacon Behavioral Partners.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice Transitions Group (PTG) has advised Dr. Anil Gupta and Dr. Bhavesh Patel on the completed sale of AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center to Beacon Behavioral Partners.

Dr. Gupta and Dr. Patel built AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center into a well-regarded psychiatric practice in Georgia, supported by a network of therapists. The practice offers medication management and outpatient therapy services, with a patient base that reflects the strength of the model the two doctors built together.

PTG brought the practice to market and managed a competitive process. Beacon Behavioral Partners, a physician-driven network of independent psychiatric practices, made the strongest offer and was aligned with the seller's vision for the future of the practice.

"Psychiatry is one of the more active corners of behavioral health right now, and buyers pay attention when a practice runs the way ARPCC does," said Thomas Allen, Managing Partner at Practice Transitions Group. "Dr. Gupta and Dr. Patel built something buyers wanted, and Beacon was the right fit for what they needed next."

"Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care while building lasting relationships," said Dr. Gupta. "The transition with PTG was smooth from start to finish."

About Practice Transitions Group

Practice Transitions Group is a sell-side M&A advisory firm that exclusively represents healthcare practice owners navigating sales, partnerships, and equity transactions. PTG works with practices across dental, medical, MedSpa, veterinary and behavioral health verticals nationwide.

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent interventional psychiatric practices across the U.S. The company partners with practices to remove operational burdens while preserving clinical autonomy and physician leadership.

For more information, contact:

Morgan Burrell [email protected] (512) 956-5076

Media Contact

Morgan Burrell, Practice Transitions Group, 1 (512) 956-5076, [email protected], https://practicetransitionsgroup.com/

SOURCE Practice Transitions Group