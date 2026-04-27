Practice Transitions Group Advises Dr. Chynna Steele Johnson on Sale of Steele Dermatology to AQUA Dermatology

Practice Transitions Group (PTG) has advised Dr. Chynna Steele Johnson on the completed sale of Steele Dermatology to AQUA Dermatology.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice Transitions Group (PTG) has advised Dr. Chynna Steele Johnson on the completed sale of Steele Dermatology to AQUA Dermatology.

Dr. Steele Johnson, a Harvard-educated, board-certified dermatologist, founded Steele Dermatology in 2014 and built it into a recognized name in the Atlanta market. Operating two locations in Alpharetta and Buckhead, the practice draws patients through both Dr. Steele Johnson's clinical reputation and a substantial digital following she has cultivated over more than a decade. The practice offers a range of cosmetic and medical dermatology services, with a patient base that reflects the strength of the brand she built.

PTG brought the practice to market and managed a competitive process that produced multiple offers from qualified buyers. AQUA Dermatology, a multi-location dermatology group backed by private equity firms Gryphon Investors and GTCR, made the strongest offer and was the right fit for where the practice is going.

"Dr. Steele Johnson built something real in Atlanta. Strong brand, loyal patients, good revenue, and a name people actually recognize. We took that to market, created real competition, and got her a top-of-market outcome," said Thomas Allen, advisor at Practice Transitions Group.

"AQUA shares our commitment to excellence and expert patient care to help patients look and feel their very best," said Dr. Steele Johnson. "We are excited to continue growing our practice in partnership with AQUA."

About Practice Transitions Group

Practice Transitions Group is a sell-side M&A advisory firm that exclusively represents healthcare practice owners navigating sales, partnerships, and equity transactions. PTG works with practices across dental, medical, MedSpa, veterinary, and dermatology verticals nationwide.

About AQUA Dermatology

AQUA Dermatology, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is among the largest and most comprehensive full-service skin care providers in the Southeast, offering medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. For more than 25 years, the company has treated patients of all ages for skin diseases, acne, sun damage, skin cancer, and vein health issues, as well as those seeking cosmetic and plastic surgery. AQUA has 114 locations across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama and more than 275 clinicians in the field. The company is backed by private equity firms Gryphon Investors and GTCR.

Media Contact

Morgan Burrell, Practice Transitions Group, 1 (512) 956-5076, [email protected], https://practicetransitionsgroup.com/

SOURCE Practice Transitions Group