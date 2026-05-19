Practice Transitions Group Announces Strategic Partnership Between Preva Aesthetics and Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Practice Transitions Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor on the Preva Aesthetics transaction, with Lauren Wheeler as lead advisor.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice Transitions Group (PTG), a sell-side M&A advisory firm representing healthcare practice owners, announced today the successful partnership between Preva Aesthetics - a two-location MedSpa based in Denver, Colorado and Encinitas, California - and Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a portfolio company of Thurston Group.

Founded by Michelle Paty, Preva Aesthetics is recognized for a team-based approach to aesthetic medicine that produces consistently high-performing injectors. Paty built both locations in a four-year period through a model that pairs clinical mentorship with business development, creating a team with significant independent production capacity and a clear trajectory for continued growth.

Practice Transitions Group served as the exclusive sell-side advisor on the transaction, with Lauren Wheeler as lead advisor.

"Michelle knows her worth, she's decisive, and she knows where she wants to go," said Wheeler. "We delivered on that, and the result speaks for itself."

Alpha Aesthetics Partners, backed by healthcare-focused private equity firm Thurston Group, has grown to 36 locations across 12 states since its founding in 2023. The platform recently closed a $93 million financing led by Manulife Investment Management to support continued growth and investment in its partner practices. Alpha has built its platform around selective partnerships with high-performing practices and a model that prioritizes provider autonomy, clinical training, and operational support.

The partnership preserves the Preva brand identity and supports Paty's focus on not only injecting but mentoring and growth leadership within the Alpha platform. The partnership provides Paty with meaningful equity participation at the holding company level and positions both Preva and Alpha for expansion into new markets.

"Lauren was outstanding. Not only did she massively increase the value I was able to get for my company, but she made the entire process so seamless, and she was there every step of the way," said Paty. "I cannot imagine going through the process without her. I don't think there is anyone better in the MedSpa industry. I am so grateful for Lauren and for PTG."

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners: Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners is a medical aesthetics platform focused on partnering with high-performing MedSpa practices nationwide. A portfolio company of Thurston Group, Alpha focuses on provider autonomy, clinical training, and practice growth, with a rapidly expanding presence across 36 locations in 12 states. For more information, visit partnerwithalpha.com.

About Thurston Group: Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

About Practice Transitions Group: Practice Transitions Group is a sell-side M&A advisory firm exclusively representing healthcare practice owners with annual revenues between $2 million and $30 million. PTG manages the full transaction process - from valuation and marketing to negotiation and close - with the goal of maximizing both financial outcomes and post-sale terms for its clients. PTG is based in Austin, Texas, and serves clients nationwide.

Media Contact

Morgan Burrell, Practice Transitions Group, 1 (512) 956-5076, [email protected], https://practicetransitionsgroup.com/

SOURCE Practice Transitions Group