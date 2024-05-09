Practicing Music at Home is Now Fun and Rewarding with the Introduction of Bach to Rock's New Student Portal and Incentive Program

Our goal is to encourage and motivate students to practice, as they earn rewards and build confidence in their skills at the same time. It's made to be fun for kids. Plus more practice equals more and better rewards, said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

The initiative has been in development for the last eight months and was led by Bach to Rock Vice President of Technology and Curriculum, Aaron Schmidt. "The student portal completes the chain. Teachers assign homework, students see assignments and track their practice time, and parents can check in to see how their child is progressing. The extra motivation to practice will help our students progress even more quickly with our innovative curriculum as they learn songs and get out into their communities to perform," stated Schmidt.

All actively enrolled students are eligible for the Bach to Rock rewards program. Students simply log in to their MyB2R account, press the "start practice session" button to log their time, and rewards start accumulating for completing practice streaks or beating weekly records. More practice results in more and better rewards.

"Student and franchisee feedback has been very positive," continued Schmidt. "Students are excited to earn rewards, and our franchisees appreciate this unique tool that most locally owned music schools do not offer. We have completed the circle by combining access to homework assignments, songs, and rewards."

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. Bach to Rock is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 57 music schools, 46 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

