Practis Announces Acquisition of HearWorks, Adding AI Enhanced Marketing and Database Automation Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practis, LLC, a leading healthcare marketing services provider, announced today the acquisition of HearWorks, a leader in AI enhanced marketing and database automation solutions for audiology practices. In addition to expanding capabilities at Practis, this acquisition strengthens the firm's position as a full-service healthcare marketing platform with deep specialization and focus on driving long-term sustainable growth for medical practices and healthcare organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome HearWorks to our marketing platform," said Brock Fay, CEO, Practis. "HearWorks has a passion for innovation and a strong position in the audiology market segment. Their excellent industry reputation and a client-focused culture aligns with our unique position as growth accelerator for our healthcare clients."

"Practis shares our commitment to creating healthy, growing businesses for hearing health clinics," said Tucker Worster, Co-Founder, HearWorks. "Joining the firm provides additional scale for growth, and it creates new opportunities to expand our marketing and data automation into other medical specialties and healthcare organizations. Our companies share an aligned vision of client partnership based on a clear understanding of goals, developing a customized strategy, and implementing solutions that drive measurable results."

According to Fay, the combined forces will unlock a new, differentiated offering and amplify the ability for medical practices, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations to grow in tandem with the communities they serve.

About Practis

Practis is a healthcare marketing and growth advisory firm serving physician practices, hospitals and health systems, payors, and other health organizations across the country. With its deep specialization, Practis works as an extension of each client's team to develop and implement long-term sustainable strategies that position companies to thrive. Leveraging data for informed decision-making and seamless execution, Practis combines strategy, award-winning designs, digital solutions, content, proprietary technology, and dedicated support to help clients meet and exceed their goals for organizational growth and patient acquisition. Learn more at practis.com.

About HearWorks

HearWorks is a full-service marketing agency for hearing health clinics. The HearWorks team delivers outstanding results for clients through AI enhanced marketing and database automation solutions, pay-per-click ads, social media marketing, email marketing, and lead generation campaigns. Learn more at hearworks.com.

Media Contact

