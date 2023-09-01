Praesum Healthcare Announces In-Network Contract with Ambetter Health Covering All Levels of Care For Substance Use Disorders Across Georgia

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Ambetter to make our addiction services in Georgia more accessible to those in need," said Lynda Micheletti, Chief Operating Officer for Praesum Healthcare. Tweet this

Every type of facility in Praesum's Georgia family of companies addresses a specific step of the addiction recovery process. In becoming a participating provider with Ambetter at Sunrise Detox, Evolve Recovery Center, and The Counseling Centers, Praesum continues its commitment to meeting emerging consumer preferences in Georgia, including growing interest in access to affordability.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Ambetter to make our addiction services in Georgia more accessible to those in need," said Lynda Micheletti, Chief Operating Officer for Praesum Healthcare. "This innovative health plan will support affordable and convenient access to residential, detox and IOP (Intensive Outpatient) treatment for substance use disorders."

The clinical leadership at Praesum knows that we are more equipped to help individuals attain long-term mental health and sobriety by staying focused on their needs and treating them with dignity. That approach, shared by Praesum Healthcare organization with its network of thirty facilities across five states, and www.ambetterhealth.com in Georgia, is based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally.

As of September 1st, 2023, in-network substance use disorder and mental health treatment services for Ambetter members are now provided at: Sunrise Detox Alpharetta, Sunrise Detox Duluth, Evolve Recovery Center Duluth, The Counseling Center at Roswell and The Counseling Center at Duluth.

Please note that only the Georgia locations of Praesum Healthcare are participating in the Ambetter network.

Its objective is to treat substance use disorders with established methods designed to meet the behavioral health needs of all the individuals and families served across the state of Georgia. Recovery won't happen overnight but with a strong support system, a positive outlook, and a willingness to explore new possibilities, people with mental health or substance use disorders can lead deeply fulfilling lives in recovery.

For ongoing management of health and wellness needs, Ambetter members also receive a personalized care plan that includes reminders for follow-ups and action items.

The behavioral health family of Praesum Healthcare began in 2004 with a single Sunrise detox establishment and has expanded to thirty facilities across five states. Praesum has provided services to well over 200,000 patients in various stages of the care continuum. Its team has an established business model, expert management, and twenty years of proven success in the behavioral health industry. Accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed and certified in the five states in which it operates, Praesum provides a strong voice for the recovery community in its treatment leadership.

The Counseling Center (TCC) is a leading provider of comprehensive outpatient services, offering medically supervised programs to help individuals overcome addiction and continue their journey towards recovery. The fourteen locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia offer outpatient treatment for addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring mental health disorders associated with substance use.

Sunrise Detox Center (SDC) is a leading provider of detoxification services, offering medically supervised programs to help individuals overcome addiction and begin their journey towards recovery. The ten locations throughout New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Massachusetts offer safe, comfortable medical detox from alcohol, opiates, and most prescription drugs.

Evolve Recovery Centers (ERC): The four locations across Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are accredited residential facilities that treat the core mental and behavioral causes of substance use disorders.

About Ambetter Health and Centene Corporation Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan is Centene Corporation's Health Insurance Marketplace product. Ambetter exists to improve the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Since 2014, Ambetter has been offering health insurance plans across the U.S. on the Health Insurance Marketplace. Today, Ambetter serves more than 3 million members, offering a variety of plans and healthcare services to meet its members' health needs. For more information about Ambetter and its health coverage plans, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com

Media Contact

Stephen Cooke, Praesum Healthcare, 1 646-717-3894, [email protected], www.praesumhealthcare.com

SOURCE Praesum Healthcare