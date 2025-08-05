Praetorian and CyberproAI Join Forces at Black Hat USA 2025 to Deliver Cutting-Edge CI/CD Attack Chain Training Powered by Cympire

"We're excited to partner with Cympire to bring Praetorian's offensive security expertise in CI/CD environments to life through immersive, hands-on training," said Matthew Jackoski, Staff Security Engineer at Praetorian. "By simulating real-world attack chains in a dynamic environment..." Post this

Cympire, a CyberproAI company, is a leading provider of cyber resilience and simulation technology, brings its cloud-native AI Powered cyber range platform to serve as the technological backbone of the training. Its dynamic, gamified environment enables participants to engage in live-fire exercises and advanced CI/CD attack chain scenarios—closely mirroring the complexity and pressure of real-world security operations.

"We're excited to partner with Cympire to bring Praetorian's offensive security expertise in CI/CD environments to life through immersive, hands-on training," said Matthew Jackoski, Staff Security Engineer at Praetorian. "By simulating real-world attack chains in a dynamic environment, we're allowing participants to engage directly with advanced CI/CD exploitation techniques used against modern development pipelines."

"Through Cympire, we've been able to efficiently create scalable, reliable lab environments that teach cutting-edge security techniques." said John Stawinski, Staff Security Engineer at Praetorian. "We couldn't be more excited to combine our expertise with Cympire's platform to bring offensive CI/CD security to Black Hat USA."

"We are thrilled to bring the power of Cympire to Black Hat with our trusted partner Praetorian," said Oron Mincha, GM North America at CyberproAI. "Our mission is to push the boundaries of cyber education, and this collaboration allows participants to experience cutting-edge offensive and defensive techniques in a safe, realistic environment."

Yaniv Shachar, CEO of Cympire, added, "The integration of Cympire into this course represents a significant leap forward in cyber training. Practitioners can move beyond theoretical knowledge and gain real-world experience tackling sophisticated CI/CD attacks, better preparing them to secure modern development workflows."

The "Pipeline to Pwn" training will take place during Black Hat USA 2025 in Las Vegas, offering security professionals, DevSecOps engineers, and blue and red teamers an unparalleled opportunity to strengthen their skills and stay ahead of emerging threats.

For more information and to register for the training, visit the Black Hat USA 2025 Training Schedule.

About CyberproAI

CyberproAI is a human-centric cybersecurity and AI-driven defense solutions company. A global leader in Cyber and AI education, specializing in the development of cyber academies and innovative simulation platforms, including Cympire. With a focus on empowering governments and organizations, CyberproAI delivers solutions that address the critical need for skilled professionals in cybersecurity, intelligence, and homeland security.

About Cympire

Cympire is a technology pioneer in cybersecurity training and simulation, offering a cloud-native Cyber Range platform that enables hands-on, immersive learning. Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Cympire empowers organizations and academic institutions to deliver top-tier training experiences that drive skill development and innovation in the cyber domain.

About Praetorian

Praetorian is a cybersecurity company on a mission to prevent breaches before they occur. Trusted by the world's most targeted organizations, Praetorian delivers offensive security services and AI-powered solutions that uncover and address risks across the modern attack surface. With deep expertise in application security, cloud infrastructure, red teaming, and emerging technologies, Praetorian partners with clients to continuously improve their security posture and stay ahead of evolving threats.

Media Contact

Tom Kremer, CyberproAI, 972 37947568, [email protected] , www.cyberpro-ai.com

SOURCE CyberproAI