Praetorian Appoints David Hunt as Vice President of Applied Research

"David's exceptional track record in cybersecurity and his experience developing tools at the intersection of security and artificial intelligence makes him an invaluable addition to our company. David's leadership will be instrumental in driving our mission to innovate on behalf of our customers." Post this

In his new role, David will oversee the internal research team, Praetorian Labs, focusing on the development of cutting-edge computer network exploitation (CNE) and computer network attack (CNA) tradecraft. His appointment is a key part of the company's strategy to enhance its applied research capabilities at the intersection of offensive security, computer automation, and artificial intelligence.

"I'm excited to join Praetorian and work closely with the Labs team," Hunt said. "The team has been conducting advanced research for some time and I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I think cybersecurity is quickly reaching an inflection point and the organizations that can adapt to the rapid pace of automation and A.I. will be capable of providing tremendous value. I look forward to partnering with Praetorian's customers, the talented in-house service and engineering teams and helping advance the state of security in 2024."

David's career is distinguished by his contributions at MITRE Corporation, where he built the CALDERA framework, and at Prelude Security, a Sequoia and Crowdstrike backed company that he co-founded in 2020. As CTO at Prelude, he led the development of several significant initiatives, such as an autonomous command-and-control infrastructure (Operator) and a continuous security testing platform (Detect). Previously, David led red teams in the enterprise and government spaces, worked at organizations such as Mandiant and Kenna Security, and recently authored a book about advanced security tactics, called Irreducibly Complex Systems.

Media Contact

Thomas Tan, Praetorian, 1 5124100350, [email protected], praetorian.com

Thomas Tan, Praetorian, [email protected], praetorian.com

SOURCE Praetorian