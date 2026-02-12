Pragat Foundation Surpasses 1.5 Million Word Milestone in Global Linguistic Equity Initiative

The global student-led 501(c)(3) expands its human-verified translation network to 2,000+ volunteers across 108 countries, bridging the digital divide in 97 languages.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pragat Foundation, a global student-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit, announced today that it has successfully translated and human-verified over 1.5 million words of humanitarian resources. This milestone marks a significant expansion of the organization's mission to provide linguistic equity to the billions of people worldwide who lack access to crucial education in their native languages.

"Linguistic barriers are the invisible walls of global inequality," said Aman Angadi, Founder and President of the Pragat Foundation and a recent United Nations ECOSOC Youth Delegate. "Through the efforts of Pragat's volunteers, we are unlocking the tools for economic and social empowerment that were previously trapped behind English-centric barriers."

Since its inception, Pragat Foundation has scaled to a global network of over 2,000 volunteers operating in 108 countries. Unlike automated AI translation tools, which often fail to capture cultural nuances or local dialects, Pragat Foundation's human-led approach ensures that sensitive information, ranging from financial literacy guides to public health resources, is both accurate and culturally competent.

The announcement follows Angadi's participation in the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum in New York City last April, where he advocated for linguistic decolonization as a prerequisite for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Looking ahead, Pragat Foundation plans to expand its educational curriculum and partnerships with international NGOs to multiply the organization's impact and reach new audiences.

About Pragat Foundation:

Pragat Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to crucial education through human-led translation. Operating in 97 languages with a global corps of 2,000+ volunteers, the foundation works to ensure that language and geography are no longer barriers to human rights or economic opportunity.

