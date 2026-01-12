Prana Surgical Completes First Clinical Procedures Using the Prana System™ in Early Feasibility Study

"These first cases reflect years of iterative engineering, clinical input, and focused development from our team," said Joanna Nathan, CEO and Co-Founder of Prana Surgical. Post this

More than half of lung cancers are diagnosed at late stages, yet early-stage lesions, particularly those <20 mm and located peripherally, are increasingly detected through expanded screening but remain difficult to biopsy or remove safely. Conventional bronchoscopy often fails to reach these lesions, and surgical options may require removing disproportionate amounts of healthy lung. The Prana System™ aims to introduce a minimally invasive, tissue-sparing approach that may help clinicians manage these otherwise challenging nodules earlier in the disease pathway.

"The ability to complete the first procedures with this system is an important step for evaluating new options in thoracic surgery," said Dr. Gavin Wright, primary investigator for the study. "Its integrated design and workflow offer a potential new approach for addressing small, hard-to-reach pulmonary nodules. We look forward to assessing its performance across the full study."

The early feasibility study (ACTRN12625001250426) will continue enrollment over the coming months and is designed to assess device safety in a clinical setting.

"These first cases reflect years of iterative engineering, clinical input, and focused development from our team," said Joanna Nathan, CEO and Co-Founder of Prana Surgical. "They open the door to studying new procedural approaches for small pulmonary lesions that have historically been difficult to address without surgery."

Completion of these first procedures advances the company's broader clinical and regulatory strategy.

About the Prana System

The Prana System™ is an image-guided surgical platform designed to enable minimally invasive approaches across a range of procedures that benefit from precise targeting and tissue conservation. The system is currently limited to investigational use only and is not available for sale. Learn more at pranasurgical.com.

About Prana Surgical

Prana Surgical is a Houston-based team of surgeons, engineers, and entrepreneurs developing image-guided surgical technologies to advance early intervention and enable treatment for a range of conditions, including lung cancer. Learn more at pranasurgical.com. Follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Nubia DuVall Wilson, Prana Surgical, 1 6463570428, [email protected], https://www.pranasurgical.com/

