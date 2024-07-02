Prancer Enterprise Announces Integration of PenSuite AI with Vanta's Trust Management Platform

Innovative Integration Enables Seamless Tracking and Remediation of Offensive Security and Penetration Testing Results Post this

"We are thrilled to integrate PenSuite AI with Vanta's Trust Management platform," said Farshid Mahdavipour, the CEO of Prancer Enterprise. "This collaboration enhances our mutual commitment to providing businesses with top-tier security solutions. By combining our automated offensive security assessments with Vanta's continuous monitoring capabilities, we offer a comprehensive approach to managing and mitigating security risks."

Through this integration, Vanta users can now access detailed offensive security and penetration testing data directly within the Vanta platform. This data not only enhances visibility into the organization's security posture but also facilitates timely remediation of identified vulnerabilities, thereby strengthening the overall security framework.

"By integrating PenSuite AI with Vanta, we are setting a new standard for security management and compliance," added Farshid. "Our combined efforts ensure that organizations can maintain a robust security posture, continuously improve their defenses, and foster a culture of security awareness."

This integration marks a significant milestone in Prancer Enterprise's mission to provide advanced security solutions that are both effective and easy to use. Businesses can now leverage the full power of automated penetration testing, continuous monitoring, and comprehensive security awareness training to protect their critical assets and stay ahead of emerging threats.

For more information about Prancer Enterprise and its PenSuite AI platform, please visit https://www.prancer.io

About Prancer Enterprise Prancer Enterprise is a California-based company specializing in automated penetration testing and offensive security solutions. Founded in 2020, Prancer Enterprise is a compliance certified organization dedicated to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that leverage proprietary, patent-protected techniques. Recognized as a leader in automated pentesting and red teaming tools, Prancer Enterprise empowers organizations to enhance their security posture through advanced technology and seamless integration.

About Vanta Vanta's Trust Management platform unifies multiple compliance and security point solutions, providing visibility across the key risk surfaces of a business. By continuously monitoring the critical tools and services within an organization, Vanta provides a centralized view of the organization's compliance and security posture.

