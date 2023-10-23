Prancer Enterprise Awarded Patent for Groundbreaking Automated Penetration Testing Technology

Our newly patented technology is a game-changer in the realm of cybersecurity, offering a robust and revolutionary solution to the growing challenges of securing cloud applications Post this

"Our newly patented technology is a game-changer in the realm of cybersecurity, offering a robust and revolutionary solution to the growing challenges of securing cloud applications" said Farshid Mahdavipour, CEO of Prancer Enterprise. "This patent is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to delivering superior security solutions to our clients."

Prancer's Penetration Testing as a Code engine is a core component of the company's comprehensive security services, offering a seamless integration of intelligent fuzzers and security policies to secure applications pre-deployment and continuously during runtime. This technology significantly reduces the time and costs associated with traditional penetration testing, marking a significant stride toward more proactive and cost-effective cybersecurity strategies.

This patent achievement follows Prancer's notable recognition in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2023, specifically in the Automated Penetration Testing and Red Teaming Technology section, underscoring the firm's continuous innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

Prancer Enterprise continues to set the pace in delivering robust and comprehensive security solutions, helping organizations navigate the complex cybersecurity challenges of the modern digital era.

