Prancer Enterprise Welcomes Giri Muthukrishnan as Chief Growth Officer

Prancer Enterprise, a pioneer in Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and PTaaS ( Pentest as a Service), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Giri Muthukrishnan as its new Chief Growth Officer. With an illustrious career that spans many highly regulated enterprises such as the US Federal Reserve, JPMorganChase, BNY Mellon, and IBM, Giri brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic, large-scale cyber initiatives to his new role at Prancer.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prancer Enterprise, a pioneer in Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and PTaaS ( Pentest as a Service), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Giri Muthukrishnan as its new Chief Growth Officer. With an illustrious career that spans many highly regulated enterprises such as the US Federal Reserve, JPMorganChase, BNY Mellon, and IBM, Giri brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic, large-scale cyber initiatives to his new role at Prancer.

Giri has demonstrated exceptional skill in driving client engagement and fostering partnerships around core technology, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. His expertise in client advisory, business strategy, digital and operational transformation, product management, innovation, and continuous improvement across FinTech in multiple geographies with varying regulatory and compliance requirements is unparalleled. Giri's results-driven leadership style and ability to deliver tangible impact is well-recognized in the industry.

Giri's appointment comes at a time when Prancer is poised for exponential growth with its patented AI powered PenTesting platform. His track record of managing large cross-functional teams across North America, Europe, and Asia will be invaluable as Prancer continues to expand its global footprint. Giri holds an MBA in Finance from the United States and an Engineering degree from India, qualifications that underscore his deep understanding of both the technical and business aspects of the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Giri Muthukrishnan to the Prancer team as Chief Growth Officer," said Farshid Mahdavipour, CEO of Prancer Enterprise. "Giri's extensive technology background, strategic vision, and proven leadership abilities to navigate complex environments, make him the perfect choice to help drive Prancer's growth strategy. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to innovate and lead in the offensive security markets."

Giri is equally enthusiastic about his new role, stating, "I am honored to join Prancer Enterprise, a company at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Prancer's mission of enhancing application security posture for organizations worldwide. Together, we will strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions that protect our clients from the ever-evolving threats in the digital landscape."

Prancer Enterprise is committed to providing its clients with the best in class BAS and PTaaS solutions. With Giri Muthukrishnan at the helm of growth initiatives, the company is set to achieve new heights of success. For more information about Prancer Enterprise, please visit https://www.prancer.io.

Media Contact

Paris Samani, Prancer, 4246664586, [email protected], https://www.prancer.io

Twitter

SOURCE Prancer