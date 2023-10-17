Prancer Enterprise Welcomes Terry Jost to its Board of Directors

Terry's vast experience in guiding senior business leaders, especially in the areas of digital technology transformation, risk management, and cybersecurity investments, aligns seamlessly with our vision. Tweet this

"Terry's appointment is a clear reflection of Prancer's commitment to being at the forefront of cybersecurity innovations. His vast experience in guiding senior business leaders, especially in the areas of digital technology transformation, risk management, and cybersecurity investments, aligns seamlessly with our vision. We are thrilled to welcome him to our board" said Farshid Mahdavipour, CEO of Prancer Enterprise.

Before joining Prancer, Mr. Jost stood out as the EY Senior Partner, where he spearheaded the cybersecurity and compliance services practices and was an esteemed member of EY's global risk board. His illustrious career boasts roles like Vice-President, Board Director, and CEO of Capgemini Technologies; Vice President Business Development for Capgemini NA Outsourcing Services; and not to forget, CEO, Founder, and Board Chairman of Mycroft, Inc, an early frontrunner in cybersecurity system integration for prominent financial and aerospace & defense clients worldwide.

As a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Terry has consistently showcased his aptitude for advising senior business leaders and board members in enhancing their digital technology initiatives, cybersecurity ventures, and operational governance.

Prancer Enterprise's flagship product, Prancer PenSuite AI, stands as the premier Redteaming solution, setting a new industry standard in augmenting red team exercises for sizable enterprises. With the inclusion of Mr. Jost on the board, the company is poised to further its reach, consolidate its market leadership, and bring groundbreaking solutions to its clientele.

Prancer Enterprise is a leading cybersecurity startup specializing in Automated Offensive Security solutions. With its innovative approach and top-tier products like Prancer PenSuite AI, the company continues to shape the future of cybersecurity, providing unparalleled solutions for large enterprises worldwide. Please visit the Prancer website for more information : https://www.prancer.io

