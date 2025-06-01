Prasad Banala, Information Technology Leader , has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Prasad Banala was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

CUMMING ,Ga., June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prasad Banala accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Prasad Banala, Information Technology Leader , has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Prasad Banala was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Prasad Banala has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Prasad Banala will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Prasad Banala will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

QUOTE FROM MEMBER – I am thrilled to be joining the esteemed Forbes Technology Council. The collective knowledge and collaboration within this council are unparalleled. By actively participating, I aim to broaden my perspective while also reinforcing my organization's leadership role within the technology industry. Together, we have the power to shape the future of technology.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

Media Contact

Prasad Banala, --, 1 7038685272, [email protected]

SOURCE Forbes Councils