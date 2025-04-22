Pratesi Continues Its Retail Expansion With A New Store In Boston On Newbury Street

"Our new store on Newbury Street is designed to offer an unparalleled shopping experience, where clients can explore our iconic collections in a space that reflects the essence of Pratesi." - Michelle Klein, CEO at Pratesi Post this

The store features a variety of sumptuous materials, including a custom-designed milk oak geometric parquet floor with travertine inlay, oiled hand-rubbed teak, Pratesi orange suedes, and cream-colored leather with woven leather strings and lattice. These elements come together to create a space that is both elegant and inviting, reflecting Pratesi's unwavering commitment to excellence and Italian artistry.

This opening is part of Pratesi's broader retail expansion in the US and Europe. In 2024, Pratesi opened a flagship store in Palm Beach and concessions at Bloomingdale's 59th Street in New York City and Bloomingdale's South Coast Plaza. Earlier this year, the brand also launched a European flagship store in Paris, further solidifying its presence in key luxury markets.

"We are thrilled to bring Pratesi's legacy of luxury and craftsmanship to Boston," said Michelle Klein, CEO at Pratesi. "Our new store on Newbury Street is designed to offer an unparalleled shopping experience, where clients can explore our iconic collections in a space that reflects the essence of Pratesi."

The new Pratesi store in Boston will also serve as a meeting point for the interior design community to rediscover the brand and its newly introduced bespoke program, a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to expert tailoring and craftsmanship. The bespoke program allows interior designers and clients to collaborate with Pratesi's esteemed Italian atelier, creating custom-made linens that epitomize couture elegance and precision. Whether for residential sanctuaries, opulent private yachts, or luxurious private aviation, each piece is meticulously crafted to reflect the unique vision of the famed house's discerning clientele. Pratesi's bespoke program ensures that every detail, from intricate monogramming to the finest tailoring, is executed with unparalleled artistry and dedication to the craft.

Pratesi linens are heirloom-quality pieces that become softer and more luxurious with each passing year, embodying a standard of luxury perfected over generations. Each piece is woven in Italy's finest mills, hand-cut by expert masters, and finished with embroidery of unparalleled precision. This careful craftsmanship ensures that every Pratesi collection stands as a timeless piece of art, radiating the brand's distinctive elegance.

Pratesi Boston invites customers to discover the brand's exquisite range of linens and home accessories. The store's opening is a celebration of Pratesi's commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing a unique and luxurious shopping experience.

About Pratesi

Pratesi's story began with love and craftsmanship. In 1906, Remigio Pratesi, a young wine merchant, founded the house in Tuscany after commissioning an extraordinary set of embroidered linen for his bride-to-be. This gesture marked the start of a legacy in Italian luxury.

Today, Pratesi's collections are crafted exclusively in Italy, using the finest Egyptian cotton. Renowned for their softness, refinement, and durability, these linens epitomise the harmony of tradition and innovation, making Pratesi a global symbol of luxury living.

