Pratt Introduces Its Super Lightweight 412, the Lightest Standard Intermodal Chassis with the Highest Gross Payload Capacity

"The GSL 412 represents Pratt's renewed commitment to our customers and their needs, a core value that extends all the way back to the company's founder 50 years ago." – Joel Schubach Post this

Over the previous five decades, Pratt has diversified into tank & container chassis; truss & modular home trailers; gas & energy trailers; heavy haul, lowboy and gooseneck trailers; EZ ramp utility trailers; flatbed & platform trailers; log & pole trailers; and trailer refurbishment. However, the company's legacy leadership position in the chassis sector remains a top priority.

The GSL 412 is 700 pounds lighter than previous models and has been engineered to be remarkably strong for its 4,550-pound weight profile. The new GSL 412 maintains the same structural integrity as preceding generations of Pratt chassis, and end users can further reduce the new chassis' weight to 4,450 pounds, saving another 100 pounds by switching from standard dual tires to super singles.

"End users can feel confident that they are buying the most advanced, lightweight intermodal chassis out there, and that we will continue to support that chassis for another 50 years," said Garrett Musick, chief sales officer for Pratt, and another one of the company's owners. "That's an important point, because we still have some of our original chassis in the field, and recently received a request for replacement parts for one of our 1978 models."

Schubach and Musick both agree that Bob Pratt, the company's founder, would be exceptionally proud of the new Gooseneck Super Lightweight 412. Both also concur that the new chassis renews the company's dedication to its 1974 intermodal roots.

"The GSL 412 will allow users to maximize intermodal payload capacity when laden and to save on fuel costs when not," noted both Schubach and Musick. The GSL 412 is also designed to include best-in-class components that will please end users and enhance trailer functionality. The trailers feature aluminum landing gear, large-diameter axles, sealed wiring harnesses and LED lighting.

To underscore its commitment to customer satisfaction and support, the company also recently launched it enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which will help the organization to better track trailer orders by customer, type and industry. The ERP system enables Pratt to immediately access customer data and to answer questions quickly and accurately on order lead times and delivery schedules. It also helps the company successfully manage urgent orders that might otherwise negatively impact production burden rates.

More than 95 percent of the new GSL 412 is made in the U.S., and the company owners agree that they are committed to the reshoring movement currently sweeping American manufacturing. "This is a strategic business decision that is focused on enhancing economic stability and growth here at home, and to revive domestic industry as a whole," they said. "In its first 50 years, Pratt has seen plenty of economic cycles, but we know keeping things a bit closer to home will improve quality, reduce financial exposure and enhance supply chain resiliency."

To access high-resolution images of the Gooseneck Super Lightweight 412, please visit https://www.prattinc.com/tank-container?lightbox=dataItem-lu8sdxya19 and https://prattinc.com/products/tank-and-container-chassis/gsl412/.

Pratt trailers are available through its dealer network, by calling (800) 546-7728 or by emailing [email protected].

About Pratt Industries (U.S.) LLC

Pratt is a private, family-owned OEM trailer manufacturer located in southwest Michigan. Since its origins as an intermodal trailer manufacturer, the company has been continuously building trailers since 1974. Over the years, it has constantly improved its standard models and has simultaneously developed new, innovative models. Today, Pratt manufactures tank & container chassis; truss & modular home trailers; gas & energy trailers; heavy haul, lowboy and gooseneck trailers; utility trailers; small dump trailers; flatbed trailers; and log & pole trailers, and also performs trailer refurbishment. The company employs advanced engineering practices, the latest manufacturing techniques and the use of high-quality top-grade material in building its trailers. Its years of experience provide customers with quality trailers and excellent service support. Pratt's trailers have the highest value in the industry, giving its customers an edge in the marketplace. For more information, please visit https://prattinc.com/.

