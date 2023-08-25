Praxis Secures Gold Sponsorship for Rooted-In Manufacturing

"We're excited about participating in Rooted-In. Manufacturing professionals looking to leverage the latest cloud technology can use this event to obtain product knowledge, best practices, and consulting expertise to help them succeed in the future," said Ohad Idan, founder and CEO of Praxis. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to welcome Ohad and his team to Rooted-In. Over the years, Praxis has served as an amazing partner to Rootstock, helping our manufacturing customers overcome their biggest pain points," said Joe Massa, CRO of Rootstock Software. "Ohad previously worked for a manufacturer, where he was both a Rootstock and Salesforce customer. Later, he launched Praxis because he saw an opportunity to better serve businesses that wanted to leverage the Salesforce ecosystem. Since then, his firm has become a beacon in this specialized area."

With experience spanning warehouse management, order management, ERP administration, and discrete manufacturing, Praxis stands out in solving complex business challenges, particularly involving intricate configuration, integration, and custom development.

At Rooted-In, Praxis will participate in several sessions including:

"How To Predict the Future: The Importance of Decisioning in Manufacturing." This panel will feature Idan alongside other industry and technology professionals from Rootstock Software, BACA Systems, and Boston Dynamics.





"Unearthing hidden potential and growing deeper roots: Getting the most of your Rootstock ERP." Delve into the transformative realm of Rootstock ERP with seasoned expert Ohad Idan from Praxis Solutions, who brings over 13 years of Salesforce mastery and 8 years of Rootstock specialization. Discover how to increase efficiency and optimize your manufacturing organization by uncovering latent potential and customizing solutions to alleviate user pain points. Learn to harness Rootstock's capabilities and how to extend functionalities using Salesforce technologies, propelling your business towards its goals.





Praxis and Rootstock will also highlight mutual customer success stories, which illustrate how Rootstock Cloud ERP and Praxis consulting service have helped manufacturers achieve success.

For more information on Praxis' participation in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference,

please visit and register at the official event website: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360 visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

About Praxis:

Praxis, defined as the bridge between theory and practice, epitomizes its name, transforming knowledge of technology into tangible solutions and results. With a dedicated team of Salesforce-certified professionals, Praxis offers a breadth of services, including implementation, custom development, and complex ERP solutions. Their expertise spans industries such as manufacturing, financial services, logistics, and technology. The team goes beyond traditional consulting by focusing on customer success and maximizing a customer's tech investments.

