Praxis Solutions Elevated to Gold Partner by Rootstock Software

"This distinction in Rootstock's partner ecosystem is also due to our proficiency in manufacturing and the broader Salesforce ecosystem," said Ohad Idan, Founder and CEO of Praxis Solutions. "In addition, our origin story gives us a unique advantage. I was once a Rootstock and Salesforce customer and made the transition to a consultant focused on delivering these solutions. As a result, the Praxis culture is closely attuned to customers' needs and to their success. We want to deliver practical solutions that are tailored to each customer's specific needs."

The firm's portfolio of services includes long-term strategic planning, business process reengineering, continuous improvements, and ongoing support. This comprehensive approach has enabled Praxis to foster long-term relationships with its customers, acting as more than just a consultant but an integral part of a client's team.

"Praxis's journey to Gold Partner is a testament to their unique focus and strategy," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Global Alliances at Rootstock Software. "While they celebrate this Gold Partner achievement, they still serve as a boutique firm, prioritizing the delivery of quality, personalized service and tangible results to our shared customers. The Praxis team is committed to ensuring the highest standards of excellence and integrity in their projects."

Looking forward, Praxis is excited to align with customers' ongoing needs—whether adopting new advancements as they become available from Rootstock and Salesforce or extending the capabilities of these solutions with custom development. These projects allow Praxis customers to stay at the forefront of innovation. In terms of what's next, the firm looks forward to deepening its partnership with Rootstock, continuing to drive value and success for its mutual customers.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

About Praxis

Praxis, defined as the bridge between theory and practice, epitomizes its name, transforming knowledge of technology into tangible solutions and results. With a dedicated team of Salesforce-certified professionals, Praxis offers a breadth of services, including implementation, custom development, and complex ERP solutions. Their expertise spans industries such as manufacturing, financial services, logistics, and technology. The team goes beyond traditional consulting by focusing on customer success and maximizing a customer's tech investments.

