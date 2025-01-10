Pre-seed funds drive Social Market; new CMO to scale the platform

"My vision with the Social Market is to increase consumer economic freedom because people's paychecks have lost much of their value since the pandemic in 2020. Social Market aims to help creative individuals with a socially enabled app where they can pay and earn from investors and their followers." Post this

Hitchens Ventures, an emerging company at the forefront of San Antonio's business and entrepreneurial landscape, led the investment. Known for its emphasis on operational excellence and marketing-driven approach, Hitchens Ventures has built a reputation for providing financial backing and leveraging its in-house marketing expertise to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies.

As part of this collaboration, Leon Hitchens, founder and operator of Hitchens Ventures, will join Social Market as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Hitchens will leverage his extensive expertise in marketing and growth strategies to build a comprehensive marketing framework, enhance brand visibility, and drive user engagement for the platform.

"My vision with the Social Market is to increase consumer economic freedom because people's paychecks have lost much of their value since the pandemic in 2020. Social Market aims to help creative individuals with a socially enabled app where they can pay and earn from investors and their followers.," said Jesus Rafael Burgoa, CEO and founder of Social Market. "By leveraging the existing DeSo infrastructure, we're building a platform that integrates blockchain technology with creator-centric social experiences. This funding allows us to accelerate our vision and bring more development resources into our team."

This funding and leadership expansion positions Social Market to accelerate its development and establish itself as a decentralized and creator space leader. With funding, Social Market is poised to impact how people connect, transact, and build communities on the blockchain.

For more information, visit www.socialmarket.tech.

