Pre-Thanksgiving Study Exposes Significant Cell Phone Use During Family Mealtimes But Discloses They Are Not Welcome at Holiday Table

The study provides a fresh update on attitudes and behaviors related to cell phone use during mealtimes among American households. It shows a contrast of both positive and concerning information. For example, it verifies that family meals are alive and well in the U.S., with most dinners (64%) eaten together. At the same time, it substantiates that cell phone use during meals has become commonplace, both at home and at restaurants.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the data demonstrates that there is a generational stratification of tolerance of cell phone usage during shared meals in that 58% of Baby Boomers find the behavior to be rude, while only 23% of Gen Z share the sentiment. Males are twice as likely as females to feel that it is fine to use a cell phone during a family meal. In households with children, adults live up to the adage of "do as I say and not as I do" in that 64% of male adults and 52% of female adults use their cell phones during meals versus 39% of kids (13 to 17 years old).

In stark contrast to self-reported behaviors, most households (71% all households / 83% households with kids) do suggest putting phones down when eating at home. And 67% suggest putting phones down during restaurant meals. When it comes to Thanksgiving etiquette, be prepared: 53% of Baby Boomer households warn that cell phones "absolutely will not be allowed at the table;" 41% of Gen X households and 29% of Millennial households are planning to enforce the same rule.

"There is no doubt that Thanksgiving is the poster-child of family meals and all the goodness they impart – emotionally, culturally and physically," says SupermarketGuru, Phil Lempert, the founder of the #FoodNotPhones initiative. "It also is the ideal meal at which families can make a resolution to put down the cell phones so they can enjoy some undistracted, quality time and appreciate the value of real-world interactions and the joys of savoring food without digital interruptions. In my house this Thanksgiving, we plan to use our phones to take great photos of our family and beautiful food – and then leave the devices in the other room. I encourage others to join me in this challenge. It may just heighten your awareness of how much you have to be thankful for!"

