PreCheck Receives Contract for Employment and Background Screening Services from Vizient

Healthcare background screening firm PreCheck has been awarded a contract from Vizient to provide negotiated customer pricing.
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreCheck, a healthcare exclusive employment and background screening firm, announced today it has been awarded an agreement from Vizient, the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the nation, to offer services to Vizient provider customers at negotiated pricing. The contract went into effect Oct.1.
Vizient serves more than 60% of the nation's acute care providers, including 97% of academic medical centers and 25% of the non-acute care market and has a customer base that represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume.
"We are excited to receive a contract from Vizient, a respected leader in healthcare performance improvement," said Joe DeSanzo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Solution Strategy. "PreCheck's expertise in background screening can provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to hire and retain the best talent while maintaining a commitment to patient safety and care quality."
The contract will enable Vizient customer healthcare organizations to access a comprehensive range of background screening and workforce solutions at negotiated pricing that support their mission to provide high-quality, cost-effective patient care.
For more information on PreCheck and the services they offer, please visit http://www.precheck.com.
About PreCheck:
Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck is a six-time recognized Inc. 5000 company and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.
Media Contact
Hannon Brent, Cisive, 8322007527, [email protected], www.cisive.com
Antique Nguyen, Cisive, 8322007527, [email protected], www.cisive.com
SOURCE Precheck, Inc.
