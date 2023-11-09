PreCheck Receives Contract for Employment and Background Screening Services from Vizient

PreCheck's expertise in background screening can provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to hire and retain the best talent while maintaining a commitment to patient safety and care quality. Post this

"We are excited to receive a contract from Vizient, a respected leader in healthcare performance improvement," said Joe DeSanzo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Solution Strategy. "PreCheck's expertise in background screening can provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to hire and retain the best talent while maintaining a commitment to patient safety and care quality."

The contract will enable Vizient customer healthcare organizations to access a comprehensive range of background screening and workforce solutions at negotiated pricing that support their mission to provide high-quality, cost-effective patient care.

For more information on PreCheck and the services they offer, please visit http://www.precheck.com.

About PreCheck:

Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck is a six-time recognized Inc. 5000 company and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.

Media Contact

Hannon Brent, Cisive, 8322007527, [email protected], www.cisive.com

Antique Nguyen, Cisive, 8322007527, [email protected], www.cisive.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Precheck, Inc.