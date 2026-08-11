PreciKam Wins Export Award at the 2026 WIMCC Accolades Gala

PreciKam, a Montreal turn-key precision plastic injection molding manufacturer, has received the Export Award at the 2026 WIMCC Accolades Gala for its continued international growth and manufacturing excellence. With more than 60 years of experience, PreciKam specializes in plastic injection molding, clean room manufacturing, overmolding, assembly, and packaging for low-to-medium volume medical device projects.

BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreciKam, a specialized contract manufacturer of precision medical devices, has been named the recipient of the Export Award at the 2026 Accolades Gala, hosted by the West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce (WIMCC).

The award recognizes PreciKam's sustained growth in international markets and its role as a trusted manufacturing partner to customers across Quebec, Canada, and around the world. It follows the company's 2025 Accolade win in the Manufacturing category, marking back-to-back recognition from the West Island business community.

"This award belongs to our entire team," said Jack McDonald, President of PreciKam. "From engineering and production to quality assurance, assembly, packaging, and customer service, every department plays an integral role in delivering the precision, reliability, and care that customers expect."

Six Decades of Precision Manufacturing

Based in Baie-d'Urfé, PreciKam is a Contract and Development manufacturer specializing in plastic injection molding and post-molding assembly for precision medical devices, with particular strength in low-to-medium volume projects that demand the discipline and quality systems typical of highly regulated industries.

With more than 60 years serving customers in Quebec, across Canada, and internationally, PreciKam has built its reputation on high-precision manufacturing and rigorous quality standards. Its capabilities include clean room manufacturing, overmolding, assembly, packaging, tight-tolerance molding, and work with engineered and medical-grade plastic resins, supporting applications where quality and risk management are essential.

PreciKam extends its thanks to the West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce for the recognition and for its continued work celebrating business excellence across the region, and congratulates all of this year's finalists and winners.

About PreciKam

PreciKam is a specialized Contract and Development manufacturer of precision medical devices based in Baie-d'Urfé, Quebec. With more than 60 years of experience, PreciKam provides plastic injection molding, clean room manufacturing, overmolding, and post-molding assembly services, with particular expertise in low-to-medium volume medical projects requiring rigorous quality systems. Learn more at precikam.com.

About the West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce

The WIMCC's annual Accolades Gala celebrates companies, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders who contribute to the economic vitality and visibility of Montreal's West Island. Learn more at ccoim.ca.

Media Contact

Jack McDonald, PreciKam, 1 (514) 457-9300 401, [email protected], https://precikam.com/

SOURCE PreciKam