Precious Metal Recycling Service Provider Enhances Resource Recycling Efficiency

Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling Company is a key player in the international industrial precious metals recycling market. Post this

Dongsheng's recycling services begin with rigorous material assessment. Clients initiate preliminary consultations via photos and videos, with our experts conducting on-site verification using portable X-ray fluorescence spectrometers. This testing accurately identifies precious metal content in materials like titanium scrap, MMO anodes, precious metal waste, and high-temperature alloys, ensuring transparent valuation. Immediate settlement upon testing completion shortens clients' capital turnover cycles.

Focus on High-Value Industrial Material Recycling

The company's core business encompasses recycling industrial waste such as precious metal catalysts, titanium anodes, PCB circuit boards, and GR7/GR11 titanium alloys. Titanium recycling requires a purity of 90% to 99%, with materials sourced from industries including electroplating, chlor-alkali, and aerospace. Dongsheng's smelting facilities in Turkey, Italy, Malaysia, and Vietnam process these materials directly, eliminating intermediaries to offer clients more competitive pricing.

Global Network Ensures Service Efficiency

Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling operates twelve service hubs across three continents, covering major industrial zones. This strategic layout optimizes logistics routes, enabling rapid delivery of precious metal scrap to processing centers. Clients can track material processing status in real time, gaining full visibility into the journey from recovery to refining.

Market Data and Industry Value

According to London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM) data, platinum spot prices remained within the $1,000-$1,650 per ounce range in 2025, while palladium prices exceeded $1,450 per ounce. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the industrial catalyst sector consumes approximately 40 tons of platinum group metals annually. Dongsheng's recycling services enable these precious resources to re-enter production cycles, reducing raw material procurement costs for manufacturers.

Technical Requirements for Precious Metal Recycling

Industrial precious metal recycling demands specialized pretreatment and analytical capabilities. Dongsheng's team employs thermal pretreatment technology to process precious metal-containing catalysts, ensuring data accuracy through standardized sampling procedures. The company also provides logistics support and waste management services, forming a comprehensive precious metal lifecycle management solution.

Through direct procurement models and proprietary smelting facilities, Dongsheng Precious Metals Recycling delivers resource recycling solutions for international industrial clients. Its services focus on enhancing precious metal recovery rates and optimizing client asset returns.

Media Contact

Oliver, DONGSHEGN metal, 86 13018662010, [email protected], https://www.dongshengjs.com/

SOURCE DONGSHEGN metal