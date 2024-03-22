PreciseDx Presents New Research on Their AI-Enabled Digital Test at 14th Annual European Breast Conference

"This study marks a notable milestone in oncology prognosis, reflecting the continued advancement of breast cancer research and treatment. It also underscores PreciseDx's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative technologies," said Dr. Donovan. Post this

"This study marks a notable milestone in oncology prognosis, reflecting the continued advancement of breast cancer research and treatment. It also underscores PreciseDx's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative technologies," said Dr. Donovan. "We look forward to sharing the outcomes of our breast biopsy clinical validation study with a diverse group of international, multidisciplinary conference attendees at the European Breast Cancer Conference."

The full poster presentation details can be found here:

Abstract Number: 265

Session Title: Basic Science and Translational Research

Presentation Title: Clinical validation of an artificial-intelligent (AI) enabled digital test using the patient's diagnostic breast biopsy to predict invasive breast cancer recurrence within 6-years

Presenter: Michael Donovan , MD, PhD., Co-Founder and CMO, PreciseDx

, MD, PhD., Co-Founder and CMO, PreciseDx Date/Time: March 22, 2024 from 09:00 - 14:30

from 09:00 - 14:30 Location: Allianz MiCo ( Milan Convention Centre), Milan, Italy

The European Breast Cancer Conference, the first conference of its kind, started in 1998. Its purpose was to provide a platform for breast cancer specialists and patients to discuss the multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care and provide specialists with the latest updates in treatment.

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx® is innovating oncology diagnostics, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven disease analysis. Combining AI with our patented Morphology Feature Array® (MFA), PreciseDx provides access to unmatched disease insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for more comprehensive decision-making throughout the cancer care continuum. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

About PreciseBreast™

PreciseBreast™ is an early-stage invasive breast cancer risk assessment, independent of Her2, hormone receptor, and nodal status. The AI-powered test collects millions of data points, analyzes, correlates, and quantifies those that are critical features of predicting breast cancer recurrence and delivers a Risk of Recurrence Score. The Test meets the rigorous Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) standards and. It has passed the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Assay Validation Review by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). For more information, please contact [email protected].

About EBCC

Europe's most exciting international cancer conference is the only one to involve all the major players in breast cancer, encouraging interaction between scientists, clinicians, and patient representatives in a partnership of equals to talk not just about the very latest scientific advances, but also the ethical, social, political, and practical issues associated with caring for patients with breast cancer. EBCC-14 is expected to attract around 2000 delegates from around 80 countries worldwide.

The conference covers the entire spectrum of breast cancer and highlights what is new across fields as diverse as:

The impact of lifestyle on breast cancer

Breast cancer screening and treatment

Use of artificial intelligence in patient care

Immunotherapy for breast cancer

Epidemiology and outcomes in breast cancer

Breast cancer genetics

