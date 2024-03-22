PreciseDx Presents New Research on Their AI-Enabled Digital Test at 14th Annual European Breast Conference

The presentation, "Clinical validation of an artificial-intelligent (AI) enabled digital test using the patient's diagnostic breast biopsy to predict invasive breast cancer recurrence within 6-years," will be held 3/22/24
NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreciseDx®, a leading innovator in oncology diagnostics leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven disease analysis, today announced their attendance and participation at the 14th Annual European Breast Conference in Milan, Italy. PreciseDx Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Michael J. Donovan, PhD, MD is presenting the findings from the PreciseBreast™ biopsy clinical validation study through a poster presentation.
As part of the overall validation process, PreciseDx has conducted a series of first-in-class analytical studies, including precision, repeatability, and reproducibility, to assess methodological variability for both surgical excision and biopsy specimens. Collectively, these activities support the robustness and accuracy of the platform to predict risk of early-stage invasive breast cancer recurrence within 6 years.
"This study marks a notable milestone in oncology prognosis, reflecting the continued advancement of breast cancer research and treatment. It also underscores PreciseDx's commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative technologies," said Dr. Donovan. "We look forward to sharing the outcomes of our breast biopsy clinical validation study with a diverse group of international, multidisciplinary conference attendees at the European Breast Cancer Conference."
- Abstract Number: 265
- Session Title: Basic Science and Translational Research
- Presentation Title: Clinical validation of an artificial-intelligent (AI) enabled digital test using the patient's diagnostic breast biopsy to predict invasive breast cancer recurrence within 6-years
- Presenter: Michael Donovan, MD, PhD., Co-Founder and CMO, PreciseDx
- Date/Time: March 22, 2024 from 09:00 - 14:30
- Location: Allianz MiCo (Milan Convention Centre), Milan, Italy
The European Breast Cancer Conference, the first conference of its kind, started in 1998. Its purpose was to provide a platform for breast cancer specialists and patients to discuss the multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care and provide specialists with the latest updates in treatment.
About PreciseDx
PreciseDx® is innovating oncology diagnostics, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for revolutionary, morphology-driven disease analysis. Combining AI with our patented Morphology Feature Array® (MFA), PreciseDx provides access to unmatched disease insights and accurate, actionable intelligence for more comprehensive decision-making throughout the cancer care continuum. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/
About PreciseBreast™
PreciseBreast™ is an early-stage invasive breast cancer risk assessment, independent of Her2, hormone receptor, and nodal status. The AI-powered test collects millions of data points, analyzes, correlates, and quantifies those that are critical features of predicting breast cancer recurrence and delivers a Risk of Recurrence Score. The Test meets the rigorous Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) standards and. It has passed the Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Assay Validation Review by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). For more information, please contact [email protected].
About EBCC
Europe's most exciting international cancer conference is the only one to involve all the major players in breast cancer, encouraging interaction between scientists, clinicians, and patient representatives in a partnership of equals to talk not just about the very latest scientific advances, but also the ethical, social, political, and practical issues associated with caring for patients with breast cancer. EBCC-14 is expected to attract around 2000 delegates from around 80 countries worldwide.
The conference covers the entire spectrum of breast cancer and highlights what is new across fields as diverse as:
- The impact of lifestyle on breast cancer
- Breast cancer screening and treatment
- Use of artificial intelligence in patient care
- Immunotherapy for breast cancer
- Epidemiology and outcomes in breast cancer
- Breast cancer genetics
