PrecisePoint JV, LLC Wins Contract to Support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Administration Reporting System (CARS) Help Desk 2.0

PrecisePoint's help desk will serve as a centralized "one-stop-shop" for users seeking assistance with VAMS, V-safe, and potentially other systems as identified by CDC. This involves providing access support, technical troubleshooting, and issue resolution through a well-structured and user-friendly service platform, along with project coordination support to resolve user inquiries and issues with the systems.

PrecisePoint Managing Member Zhensen Huang said the mature team is well positioned to deliver value for CDC.

"Working together, our understanding, experience, and technical and management excellence make Team PrecisePoint a high quality, low risk, efficient provider of help desk operations to resolve end user inquiries and issues for VAMS and V-safe," said Huang. "We are excited to bring our services to CDC and those stakeholders who work with it."

This is PrecisePoint's first contract supporting CDC. The award is 100 percent federally funded with a total contract value of $13,661,852.97 if all options are exercised.

ABOUT PRECISE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Inc.

Precise Software Solutions, Inc. (Precise), an SBA 8(a) program participant, is an innovative small business with a proven record of success delivering quality services and solutions to government organizations. A CMMI Level 3 company, Precise serves as a trusted advisor to senior technology executives and helps government agencies enhance and expand their information technology capabilities. Precise helps their customers capitalize on the efficiencies offered by technological advancements and ensures the integrity of their IT systems and programs so they can perform their public mission more effectively. The company is known for delivering agile and innovative solutions and specializes in strategic consulting, system modernization and integration, digital transformation and experience, infrastructure and cloud implementation, and data management and analytics. Visit Precise at [http://www.precise-soft.com __title__ Precise Company Website].

ABOUT TURNINGPOINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial, state, and federal customers. TurningPoint also provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The company is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for services. TurningPoint is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management, ISO 20000:2018 certified for IT service management systems, and IS0 27001:2013 certified for data center hosting. For more information, visit [http://www.tpgsi.com __title__ Company Website].

